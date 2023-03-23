Punjab Assembly elections postponed till Oct 8 amid 'security concerns'

ISLAMABAD – The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has delayed the Punjab Assembly elections from April 30 to October 8 amid the security situation in the South Asian nation.

In its order, the electoral watchdog said it is impossible to hold and organise the elections which were previously scheduled for April 30, in light of the current reports.

ECP said “therefore, in the exercise of powers conferred by Article 218(3), read with Section 58 and Section 8(c) of the Elections Act, 2017, the commission hereby withdraws the election programme and a fresh schedule will be issued in due course of time with the poll date on October 8”, it said.

The order quoted several incidents including attacks on a police checkpost in Jhang, Mianwali, a blast in Jaffar Express, an attack on ISI officers who were martyred in Khanewal, and other incidents.

Officials further flagged serious live terrorism threats to the Lahore, Mianwali, Bhakkar, and DG Khan Police Lines, and clean-up operations which according to ECP will take months.

It also cited the lack of law enforcement personnel in the most populous region, which can only be covered by deploying armed forces and paramilitary in static mode on all polling stations keeping in view the current law and order situation in the highly charged and polarized political atmosphere.

ECP's recent order is contrary of the Supreme Court's ruling which directed that elections for the provincial assemblies in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa must be held within 90 days.