Woman gives birth to sextuplets in Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI – A woman gave birth to six children in Rawalpindi on Friday.

According to media reports, Mrs Waheed delivered six babies through a surgery at the District Headquarters Hospital in Rawalpindi.

The newborns consist of four boys and two girls. Hospital sources stated that Mrs Waheed, who resides in Hazara Colony, and her six children are healthy.

The babies have been moved from the labor room to the nursery.