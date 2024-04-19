Pakistan, Saudi Arabia vow to bolster cooperation in defence production

RAWALPINDI – Chief of Army Staff General Syed Asim Munir has affirmed Pakistan Army’s continuing support towards capacity building of Royal Saudi Land Forces.

The assertion was made during a meeting between Army Chief General Syed Asim Munir and Assistant Minister of Defence, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Major General (Engineer) Talal Bin Abdullah Al-Otaibi, who called on the Army Chief at GHQ in Rawalpindi, said Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

During the meeting, matters of mutual interest and measures to further enhance bilateral defence collaboration including defence production and military training were discussed.

The visiting dignitary acknowledged Pakistan Army’s achievements and sacrifices in war against terrorism and Army’s valuable contributions towards regional peace and stability.

The Saudi Assistant Defence Minister also participated in the 5th Meeting of Pakistan-Saudi Arabia Defence Collaboration at GHQ, which he co-chaired by Chief of General Staff of Pakistan Army.

The forum discussed challenges to global and regional security and their implications on Defence Forces.

It noted that rapid advancements in modern technologies necessitated defence industrial cooperation in critical capabilities between the two brotherly countries.

Both sides reiterated their resolve to solidify the efforts in defence collaboration with focused approach to target specific capabilities in land, air and sea domains.

In this context, concrete proposals were deliberated by the forum to meet tangible objectives within specific timelines.