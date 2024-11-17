Educational institutions in THESE Karachi areas will remain closed for four days

KARACHI – The Sindh Education Department has announced that educational institutions located on Shahrah-e-Faisal and Habib Ibrahim Road in Karachi will remain closed from November 19 to 22.

The decision to close the schools was made to ensure smooth traffic flow during the IDEAS exhibition.

It is worth noting that recently, the DIG Traffic wrote to the Karachi Commissioner regarding security arrangements for the international exhibition, requesting the closure of all schools around Shahrah-e-Faisal and Karsaz from November 19 to 22.

The letter, written by DIG Traffic Ahmad Nawaz Cheema, highlighted that the opening of schools would disrupt traffic flow, prompting the request for school closures in the area for these four days.