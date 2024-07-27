Search

Punjab free bikes scheme: Govt increases number of motorcycles for students

Web Desk
08:46 PM | 27 Jul, 2024
Punjab free bikes scheme
Source: File photo

In a significant move to support orphaned students, the Punjab government has announced an expansion of its free bike scheme. Provincial Transport Minister Bilal Akbar Khan revealed that the number of bikes provided under this scheme has increased from 20,000 to 27,000.

During a steering committee meeting chaired by Bilal Akbar Khan in Lahore, the Secretary of Transport confirmed that the delivery of bikes to students has commenced. This initiative aims to ease the mobility challenges faced by orphaned students and ensure they have the necessary means to commute.

Minister Bilal Akbar Khan emphasized that, as per the Chief Minister’s directive, the process for distributing free bikes to orphaned students is now fully operational. The Chief Minister has committed to providing free bikes to all eligible orphaned students who apply.

The bike scheme is designed with affordability in mind, featuring a low installment plan. To alleviate the financial burden on students, the Punjab government will cover half of the advance payment required for the bikes.

In the first phase of the scheme, the number of bikes has increased significantly, from 20,000 to 27,000. Additionally, Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz has announced that all women applying for electric bikes will also receive their bikes, further expanding the program’s reach.

This expanded bike scheme reflects the Punjab government’s commitment to supporting education and providing resources to students in need, enhancing their access to education and opportunities.
 

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

