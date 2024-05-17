School timings cut in Punjab as Pakistan braces itself for heatwaves

Amid severe heatwaves expected to affect most parts of the country over the next 10 days, the Punjab government announced on Friday a reduction in school hours for all public and private schools from May 18 to May 31.

The Meteorological Department had warned that high pressure in the upper atmosphere would cause heatwave conditions across much of the country, especially in Punjab and Sindh, starting from May 21. A severe heatwave is expected from May 23 to May 27.

Daytime temperatures are predicted to be "4 to 6 degrees Celsius above normal" in Sindh and Punjab from May 21 to 23 and "6 to 8 degrees Celsius above normal" from May 23 to 27.

People were advised to avoid unnecessary exposure to direct sunlight and to stay hydrated.

In response, the Punjab government's school education department issued a notification stating that due to the extreme weather, public and private schools across the province will operate from 7 am to 11:30 am from Mondays to Thursdays and Saturdays, and from 7 am to 10 am on Fridays, from May 18 to May 31.

The notification also outlined several precautionary measures for school heads to implement: ensuring all fans are in working condition, making water coolers available, and ensuring no student is made to sit in an open space or on school lawns during the heat.

Chief executive officers and heads of institutions were directed to ensure full compliance with these instructions.

Punjab Minister for School Education, Rana Sikandar Hayat, highlighted the urgent need for climate action, emphasizing that everyone has a “vital role to play in mitigating the effects of climate change.”

Additionally, a separate notification announced that all public and private schools in the province would be closed for summer vacations from June 1 to August 14, with the new school year beginning on August 15.