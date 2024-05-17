Search

EducationPakistan

School timings cut in Punjab as Pakistan braces itself for heatwaves

Web Desk
09:25 PM | 17 May, 2024
school timings cut in Punjab
Source: File photo

Amid severe heatwaves expected to affect most parts of the country over the next 10 days, the Punjab government announced on Friday a reduction in school hours for all public and private schools from May 18 to May 31.

The Meteorological Department had warned that high pressure in the upper atmosphere would cause heatwave conditions across much of the country, especially in Punjab and Sindh, starting from May 21. A severe heatwave is expected from May 23 to May 27.

Daytime temperatures are predicted to be "4 to 6 degrees Celsius above normal" in Sindh and Punjab from May 21 to 23 and "6 to 8 degrees Celsius above normal" from May 23 to 27.

People were advised to avoid unnecessary exposure to direct sunlight and to stay hydrated.

In response, the Punjab government's school education department issued a notification stating that due to the extreme weather, public and private schools across the province will operate from 7 am to 11:30 am from Mondays to Thursdays and Saturdays, and from 7 am to 10 am on Fridays, from May 18 to May 31.

The notification also outlined several precautionary measures for school heads to implement: ensuring all fans are in working condition, making water coolers available, and ensuring no student is made to sit in an open space or on school lawns during the heat.

Chief executive officers and heads of institutions were directed to ensure full compliance with these instructions.

Punjab Minister for School Education, Rana Sikandar Hayat, highlighted the urgent need for climate action, emphasizing that everyone has a “vital role to play in mitigating the effects of climate change.”

Additionally, a separate notification announced that all public and private schools in the province would be closed for summer vacations from June 1 to August 14, with the new school year beginning on August 15.

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

09:25 PM | 17 May, 2024

School timings cut in Punjab as Pakistan braces itself for heatwaves

07:59 PM | 17 May, 2024

PM Shehbaz approves GB CM's request to deploy motorway police on ...

07:00 PM | 17 May, 2024

COAS Asim Munir lauds national hockey team’s performance in Azlan ...

05:24 PM | 17 May, 2024

Justice Munib Akhtar to take oath as acting chief justice on May 18th

05:08 PM | 17 May, 2024

Former student attempts to shoot himself after teacher rejects his ...

04:25 PM | 17 May, 2024

Environmental NOC made mandatory for Punjab's e-bike scheme

Most viewed

08:42 AM | 15 May, 2024

Rs100 prize bond list May 2024 - Check Online Draw Result here

12:15 PM | 16 May, 2024

Imran Khan's first photo from Adiala Jail goes viral

09:57 AM | 15 May, 2024

'Dubai Unlocked': List of Pakistani Elite who owns high value ...

10:18 AM | 15 May, 2024

Pakistan to announce new petrol price today; Check expected rates for ...

11:25 PM | 15 May, 2024

Petrol price decreased by Rs15.39 per litre, diesel by Rs7.88

08:47 AM | 16 May, 2024

No live stream as Imran Khan appears before SC via video link in NAB ...

Advertisement

Latest

09:55 PM | 17 May, 2024

Iranian police arrest over 250 people in raid on 'satanist network'

Gold & Silver

02:48 PM | 17 May, 2024

Gold prices register slight decline in Pakistan

Forex

Currency Rates in Pakistan Today - Pak Rupee to US Dollar, Euro, Dirham, Riyal 17 May 2024

Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on May 16, 2024 (Friday) in open market.

USD to PKR rate today

US dollar was being quoted at 277.25 for buying and 280.05 for selling.

Euro stands at 296.25 for buying and 299 for selling while British Pound rate is 344.5 for buying, and 348 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED was at 75.15 and Saudi Riyal came down to 73.50.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 17 May 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 277.25 280.05
Euro EUR 296.25 299
UK Pound Sterling GBP 344.5 348
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.15 75.9
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.50 74.2
Australian Dollar AUD 180.5 182.2
Bahrain Dinar BHD 739.77 747.77
Canadian Dollar CAD 203 205
China Yuan CNY 38.49 38.89
Danish Krone DKK 40.25 40.65
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.61 35.96
Indian Rupee INR 3.33 3.44
Japanese Yen JPY 1.91 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 904.28 913.28
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.69 59.29
New Zealand Dollar NZD 167.45 169.45
Norwegians Krone NOK 25.67 25.95
Omani Riyal OMR 722.59 730.59
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 76.41 77.11
Singapore Dollar SGD 203 205
Swedish Korona SEK 25.67 25.97
Swiss Franc CHF 306.51 309.01
Thai Bhat THB 7.57 7.72

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: