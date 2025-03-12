10th class Chemistry guess paper 2025 for Punjab

LAHORE – The Boards of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISEs) in Punjab are scheduled to conduct the Chemistry paper for the ongoing matric annual examinations 2025 on Friday, March 14. Chemistry is considered one of the more challenging subjects for students.

The exam is divided into two sections — Objective and Subjective. The Objective section carries 12 marks, while the Subjective part is worth 48 marks, with students given two hours to complete the paper.

As the exam day approaches, students have ramped up their preparations, aiming to secure high scores. Many are also reviewing guess papers, past papers, and model papers to sharpen their focus.

Guess papers allow students to understand the exam format by identifying frequently asked questions, topic weightage, and common trends from previous years.

However, relying solely on guess papers is not advisable. A thorough and well-rounded study strategy is key to achieving excellent marks in Chemistry.

Matric Chemistry Guess Paper

Closer to the exams, various publishers and online platforms release guess papers, highlighting important and repeated questions.

We’ve gathered the Chemistry guess paper from the online portal Taleem City to assist students in their final revision.

Additionally, BISE Lahore has uploaded the official Chemistry model paper on its website. This resource helps students understand the paper’s structure and practice effective time management for the exam.