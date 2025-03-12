Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Punjab boards: 10th class General Science guess papers for exams 2025

Kp Government Postpones Matric Inter Exams After Ramazan

LAHORE – The first annual examinations 2025 for matric classes have started across the Punjab with students preparing for the upcoming paper of General Science.

The Boards of Intermediate and Second Education (BISEs) are the compete authority to conduct the exams in all cities of the Punjab province.

As per the date sheet, the boards are scheduled to conduct the General Science paper on March 14 in both groups morning and evening.

Students are just left with less than 48 hours to appear in the exams and now they are looking for guess papers to start focused study.

They help students streamline their studies, build confidence) improve the likelihood of performing well in their Class 10 exams. However, it is crucial for students to not solely rely on guess papers and to have a well-rounded understanding of the syllabus for long-term academic success.

Various online portals have shared guess papers to help the students. Here we have obtain the Al-Qadir guess papers from a website. Following are the guess papers:

GENERAL SCIENNCE 10 2023 ANNUAL-1

Meanwhile, it is mandatory for students to bring their roll number with them to appear in exams as authorities will deny them entry in absence of it.

Picture of Our Correspondent
Our Correspondent

