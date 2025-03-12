Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Latest

Faisal Qureshi responds to Rajab Butt’s criticism of Fahad Mustafa in Ramazan Transmission

Faisal Qureshi Responds To Rajab Butts Criticism Of Fahad Mustafa In Ramazan Transmission

KARACHI – Senior Pakistani actor and TV host Faisal Qureshi addressed growing social media controversy surrounding controversial YouTuber Rajab Butt and actor Fahad Mustafa.

In his Ramazan transmission on private news channel, Faisal Qureshi subtly responded to Butt’s statement about Fahad Mustafa, stressing younger to respect seniors.

Faisal was of the view that the growing trend of harsh criticism on social media is global issue, and is not limited to Pakistan. He expressed concern over the way online platforms are being used to target individuals, especially those in the entertainment industry.

“Social media has become very ruthless,” Faisal said but said one positive thing is that the younger generation of actors today is more aware and respectful. They understand the value of honoring their seniors, and their professionalism is helping the industry grow in the right direction.

Addressing the controversy, Faisal said that any past statements made by individuals in the industry were not intended to hurt anyone’s feelings. “If someone said something in the past, I believe their intention was never to offend anyone.” Faisal made it clear that his relationship with Fahad Mustafa, whom he considers a younger brother, has always been one of mutual respect, despite disagreements within the industry.

His comments come amid ongoing dispute involving Fahad Mustafa, who had criticized family vloggers for “selling” their families for monetary gain. Rajab Butt, who took offense to Fahad’s remarks, questioned his professionalism in a recent interview, calling him out for his comments.

Rajab Butt even went as far as dismissing Fahad Mustafa, stating, “Who is Fahad?” and claiming he couldn’t respect a senior who did not maintain a professional approach.

The controversy took another turn as Rajab Butt expressed his focus on creating his own content rather than getting involved in others’ personal lives, accusing several members of the entertainment industry of exploiting their families for content.

Rajab Butt or Bhatti? Truth behind TikTok Star’s identity revealed in new revelations

Picture of News Desk
News Desk
The writer is a staff member.

More from this category

Advertisment

Latest

Gold Rates

Forex

Malaysian Ringgits to Pakistani rupees rate unchanged today on March 12
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 278.65 279.9
Euro EUR 309.4 312
UK Pound Sterling GBP 365.2 369
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.60 76.25
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.80 74.45
Australian Dollar AUD 186.5 189.13
Bahrain Dinar BHD 732.6 740.6
Canadian Dollar CAD 202.65 207
China Yuan CNY 38.25 38.65
Danish Krone DKK 40.03 40.43
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.68 36.03
Indian Rupee INR 3.34 3.45
Japanese Yen JPY 1.98 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 903.45 908.53
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.25 60.25
New Zealand Dollar NZD 169.34 171.34
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.14 26.44
Omani Riyal OMR 723.13 727.21
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.44 77.14
Singapore Dollar SGD 201.75 203.75
Swedish Korona SEK 26.15 26.45
Swiss Franc CHF 324 328.94
Thai Bhat THB 7.57 7.72

Advertisment

E-Paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

E-paper

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Daily Pakistan Global

Get Alerts

Famous People

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat A Famous Pakistan Politicians Complete Profile

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat, A Famous Pakistan Politician’s Complete Profile

Profile Hassan Nasrallah Hezbollah Chief Killed In Israeli Air Raids

Profile: Hassan Nasrallah – Hezbollah chief killed In Israeli air raids

satti

Profile: Lieutenant General Akhtar Nawaz Satti

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan s 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi citizenship?

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World s oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan s PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Copyright ©2025. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Search