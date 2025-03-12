Faisal Qureshi responds to Rajab Butt’s criticism of Fahad Mustafa in Ramazan Transmission

KARACHI – Senior Pakistani actor and TV host Faisal Qureshi addressed growing social media controversy surrounding controversial YouTuber Rajab Butt and actor Fahad Mustafa.

In his Ramazan transmission on private news channel, Faisal Qureshi subtly responded to Butt’s statement about Fahad Mustafa, stressing younger to respect seniors.

Faisal was of the view that the growing trend of harsh criticism on social media is global issue, and is not limited to Pakistan. He expressed concern over the way online platforms are being used to target individuals, especially those in the entertainment industry.

“Social media has become very ruthless,” Faisal said but said one positive thing is that the younger generation of actors today is more aware and respectful. They understand the value of honoring their seniors, and their professionalism is helping the industry grow in the right direction.

Addressing the controversy, Faisal said that any past statements made by individuals in the industry were not intended to hurt anyone’s feelings. “If someone said something in the past, I believe their intention was never to offend anyone.” Faisal made it clear that his relationship with Fahad Mustafa, whom he considers a younger brother, has always been one of mutual respect, despite disagreements within the industry.

His comments come amid ongoing dispute involving Fahad Mustafa, who had criticized family vloggers for “selling” their families for monetary gain. Rajab Butt, who took offense to Fahad’s remarks, questioned his professionalism in a recent interview, calling him out for his comments.

Rajab Butt even went as far as dismissing Fahad Mustafa, stating, “Who is Fahad?” and claiming he couldn’t respect a senior who did not maintain a professional approach.

The controversy took another turn as Rajab Butt expressed his focus on creating his own content rather than getting involved in others’ personal lives, accusing several members of the entertainment industry of exploiting their families for content.