Punjab announces DATE for advance salaries for employees before Eidul Fitr

25pc Salary Increment Allowances Planned For Govt Employees Despite Fiscal Deficit

LAHORE – The Punjab government has decided to pay advance salaries to all public sector employees ahead of Eidul Fitr 2025.

A notification issued by the provincial government stated that the employees will receive their salaries on March 26.

The move aims at assisting the government employees in preparing for the upcoming Eid event timely.

Earlier, the Sindh government announced the similar decision, saying it would ease the financial burden on government employees during the Eid holidays.

A notification issued by the provincial government stated that the advance salaries will be disbursed on March 21.

The Eidul Fitr 2025 is expected to fall on March 31 in Pakistan.

Picture of Our Correspondent
Our Correspondent

