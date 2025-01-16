YouTuber Rajab Butt faces arrest as another case filed for ‘disrespecting Namaz’

LAHORE – A case has been registered against YouTuber Rajab Butt for allegedly disrespecting Namaz in his content as it triggered religious sentiments.

Cops of Hyderi Police Station in Karachi lodged a case in light of court orders. The complainant Riaz Ali said the court directed police to take action after the completion of arguments.

The complainant urged police to set a precedent so that any other social media star cannot have the nerve to disrespect any Islamic values or personalities.

The social media star with millions of followers apologized after facing backlash for allegedly disrespecting the Islamic practice in one of his clips shared on a video streaming platform. The controversy erupted after a clip showed Butt being disrespectful to prayer, and netizens were quick to share it.

Amid criticism, Rajab also met with religious scholars including Allama Makhdum Asim, Mufti Ashiq Hussain, Allama Ashraf Rabbani, and Allama Muhammad Ishtiaq Ashrafi. During the meeting, he explained his position and offered a heartfelt apology.

He also shared video apologizing in the presence of the scholars as he stated that he never intended to disrespect prayer and that he would never engage in such actions.

Despite the apology, the incident led to a case, and further proceedings are underway.