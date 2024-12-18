‘Close friend behind Rajab Butt’s arrest in illegal weapons, lion cub case’

LAHORE – Pakistani YouTuber Rajab Butt’s wedding and shocking arrest were all over the news over the weekend, with different stories coming out after shocking revelations.

The arrest of the Lahore-based social media star was due to illegal possession of lion cub and an unlicensed firearm at his residence. The arrest occurred despite Butt having applied for licenses for both the lion cub and the gun.

Rajab’s friend, Malik Zaman Naseeb, who reportedly bailed him out, makes shocking revelations saying the arrest after tip-off from someone close to Rajab about the rifle and lion cub.

Although Butt had followed legal procedures for both the cub and the weapon, the police, under pressure from higher authorities, proceeded with the arrest, Malik Zeeshan said, He shared that the person who reported Butt was identified but they let him go.

Rajab Butt was granted bail the following day and was released from custody, but the incident raised questions about the involvement of those around him and the handling of the case by local authorities.