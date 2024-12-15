YouTuber Rajab Butt’s Lavish wedding gifts spark outrage, online trolling

KARACHI – Pakistani internet sensation Rajab Butt’s wedding to Eman remains in limelight this week, as the extravagant gifts he received from fellow TikTokers garnered unwanted attention.

Fans were stunned to see luxury presents including gold iPhone, dollars bouquet, family Umrah trip, and even a lion cub. These lavish gifts, showcased in viral videos, divided internet and even sparked trolling and criticism.

Social media users expressed outrage, accusing social media influencers of displaying wealth in distasteful manner. One user pointed out, “These creators spend huge amounts of money to look cheap and unrefined,” with many others agreeing that the followers who elevate such influencers are to blame for supporting such behavior.

Some raised animal cruelty, and others called for opting simplicity in following Sunnah, especially in these times when millions are living in poverty.