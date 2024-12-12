Inside Rajab Butt and Emaan colorful Mehndi ceremony; See Pictures

LAHORE – Wedding season in Pakistan is in full swing, and the latest to kick off sparkling celebrations are YouTuber Rajab Butt and Emaan.

The festivities are underway for the social media influencer, who is set to tie the knot. Pictures from their Mehndi and Dholki are doing rounds online.

Rajab and Emaan slayed in traditional attires and several social media stars like Saad ur Rehman aka Ducky Bhai, Sistrology star Iqra Kanwal and her husband attended the event.

The wedding festivities also divided the internet as Rajab’s sister demanded Rs5 crores from him but he ended up giving her Rs5 lac. The YouTube star and his friends can also be seen showing money during wedding events.