Good News for Pakistani Visa Applicants as UAE assures streamlining process

ISLAMABAD – Pakistanis looking to benefit from faster United Arab Emirates UAE Visa approvals as Ambassador Hamad Obaid Ibrahim Al Zaabi assured Pakistan that efforts were being made to expedite the visa application process by enhancing human resources.

The development comes in a meeting of Ambassador Al Zaabi and Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar as two focused on strengthening the overall cooperation between the two countries.

Both sides shed light on delays and rejections of visa applications from Pakistani nationals as Pakistan’s government has consistently denied claims that the UAE had imposed a ban or placed new restrictions on visa issuance. The Foreign Office also clarified that the decision to grant visas remains the sovereign right of the Gulf nation.

As the visa issue was addressed, the Foreign Office did not confirm whether the matter of a large number of Pakistanis reportedly being incarcerated in UAE jails was raised during the meeting. Although some reports have suggested that thousands of Pakistanis are held in the UAE for illegal activities, the exact number has not been verified by the Foreign Office.

UAE shares new update about visa-on-arrival for THESE nationals

