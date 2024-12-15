Sindh MDCAT Retest Results announced; Check topper and details here

KARACHI – Results of the MDCAT 2024 retake have been officially announced by provincial authorities on Sunday, as medical aspirants are looking for updates.

MDCAT 2024 test was conducted by Sindh Institute of Business Administration (SIBA) on December 8, 2024 after concerns raised about first test.

Aspiring medical and dental students can now access their individual scores, merit rankings, and further instructions related to the admissions process through the official SIBA website.

Sindh MDCAT 2024 Results

Muzammil Ahmed remains the top scorer, with 192 out of 200 marks in MDCAT reconduct of Sindh.

PMDC set the minimum cut-off score at 55 percent for MBBS programs and 50 percent for BDS programs. MDCAT 2024 retake results have been compiled based on these cut-off criteria.