Pml N Stalwart Siddique Ul Farooq Breathes His Last In Islamabad

ISLAMABAD – Senior leader of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Siddique-u-Farooq has passed away after long battle with illness, including kidney complications, his family said Sunday.

The funeral prayers of the deceased are scheduled for Monday, as party leaders mourned the loss in condolence messages.

Farooq, who served as Chairman of the Evacuee Trust Property Board during the tenure of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, was a respected figure within the party and had a long-standing career in Pakistani politics.

In his final days, Senator Irfan Siddiqui, the parliamentary leader in the Senate representing Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, visited Farooq’s residence. During the visit, Siddiqui conveyed Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s concerns for Farooq’s health and assured him of complete support for his medical treatment. He also presented a bouquet of flowers on behalf of the Prime Minister.

Farooq’s passing marks a significant loss for the PML-N, as he had played an important role in the party’s activities over the years.