Third Pakistani cricketer announces retirement in three days

In a surprising sequence of events, Pakistan has witnessed its third cricketer retire from international cricket within three days. Fast bowler Mohammad Irfan announced his retirement today, following similar declarations by Mohammad Amir and all-rounder Imad Wasim earlier this week.

The towering left-arm pacer, known for his exceptional height and ability to generate bounce, took to social media to announce his decision. Expressing gratitude, Irfan said, “I am thankful to my teammates, coaches, and everyone who supported me throughout my career.”

Third Pakistani Cricketer Announces Retirement In Three Days

Irfan represented Pakistan in 4 Test matches, 60 One-Day Internationals (ODIs), and 22 T20 Internationals, delivering memorable performances during his career.

A Week of Retirements

This marks the third retirement announcement from Pakistan’s cricketing fraternity in as many days. Just yesterday, Mohammad Amir declared his departure from international cricket, while all-rounder Imad Wasim announced his retirement two days ago.

The spate of retirements has sparked discussions among fans and experts about the future of Pakistan cricket. Mohammad Irfan’s departure, in particular, marks the end of an era for a player who was often a key figure in the team’s bowling lineup during critical matches.

Mohammad Irfan’s career is celebrated for his unique physical attributes and impactful performances that made him a standout bowler in the international arena. As he steps away from the game, tributes pour in from the cricketing community, acknowledging his contributions to Pakistan cricket.

With three key players retiring in quick succession, Pakistan’s cricketing setup faces a challenging phase as it prepares for new talent to step into the spotlight.

Picture of Web Desk
Web Desk
Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

