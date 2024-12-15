Tiktoker Rajab Butt Arrested For Keeping Lion Cub And Firearm Display

Renowned TikToker and family vlogger Rajab Butt was arrested by Lahore Police on charges of displaying firearms and illegally keeping a lion cub at his residence.

In collaboration with the Punjab Wildlife Department, Chung police raided Butt’s residence in a private housing society and apprehended him. The raid followed allegations of illegal possession of a lion cub, a violation of wildlife regulations.

The lion cub, reportedly a gift at his recent lavish wedding ceremony, sparked widespread criticism after videos of the exotic animal surfaced online. Authorities have since seized the cub, which will be transferred to a wildlife rehabilitation facility.

Violation of Wildlife and Public Safety Laws

In addition to the wildlife violations, Butt faces legal action for publicly displaying firearms, a move condemned for promoting unsafe behavior. Police confirmed that evidence of weapons display, which had been circulating on social media, played a key role in initiating the raid.

Legal and Public Backlash

Rajab Butt, a rising YouTube sensation with a large following for his family vlogs, now finds himself at the center of controversy. Critics have condemned his actions, emphasizing the need for public figures to act responsibly, particularly when their behavior influences millions of young followers.

This incident highlights ongoing concerns about the illegal ownership of exotic animals and the public glorification of firearms in Pakistan. Authorities have reiterated their commitment to enforcing laws to protect wildlife and ensure public safety.

Further investigations are underway, and the court proceedings are expected to determine the penalties Butt will face.