Landslide in Skardu claims five lives, another incident injures six in Astore

A devastating landslide near Rondo on the Jaglot-Skardu Road claimed the lives of five individuals on Sunday when a passenger vehicle traveling from Skardu to Shengus village was buried under tons of debris. Police confirmed that the vehicle was caught in the landslide, leaving all passengers trapped. Rescue teams were immediately dispatched to the scene to recover the bodies and search for possible survivors. However, the scale of destruction complicated the efforts, with only the mangled frame and tires of the vehicle visible amid the rubble.

Emergency personnel worked tirelessly to clear the debris and retrieve the remains. Authorities have cordoned off the area due to the risk of additional landslides as unstable conditions persist in the region.

In a separate incident, a vehicle in Astore plunged into a ravine, leaving six passengers injured. The injured were promptly transported to a local hospital for medical treatment. Preliminary reports suggest that icy road conditions may have contributed to the accident.

The incidents underscore the ongoing challenges faced by travelers in Pakistan’s mountainous regions during winter. Landslides and treacherous roads, worsened by snow and freezing temperatures, continue to endanger lives. Authorities have urged the public to exercise caution and avoid non-essential travel in high-risk areas while exploring long-term measures to improve safety and mitigate such disasters in the future.