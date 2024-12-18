Arsal U Shami joins elite ranks of National Society of High School Scholars

LAHORE – Lahore-based student Arsal U Shami has earned a spot in the prestigious National Society of High School Scholars NSHSS for exceptional academic achievements.

National Society of High School Scholars (NSHSS) made announcement that Arsal U Shami has been selected to become a member of the prestigious organization. NSHSS recognizes high-achieving students who have demonstrated exceptional leadership, scholarship, and a commitment to their communities.

James W. Lewis, Co-founder and President of NSHSS welcomed Arsal into the organization, stating, “On behalf of NSHSS and our co-founder Claes Nobel, a member of the family that established the Nobel Prizes, I am honored to recognize the hard work, passion, and commitment that Arsal has demonstrated to achieve this exceptional level of academic excellence.” He added, “Arsal is now a member of a unique community of scholars – a community that represents our very best hope for the future.”

As a member of NSHSS, Arsal will enjoy lifetime membership, gaining access to a wealth of resources, learning experiences, and opportunities to further his academic journey and future career. NSHSS provides support to students like Arsal, helping them connect with resources that will assist in preparing them for college and meaningful careers.

NSHSS is committed to empowering young scholars by connecting them with opportunities that foster their growth and development. Through this membership, the young learner joins network of exceptional students worldwide, all dedicated to academic excellence and community engagement.