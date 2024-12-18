Electricity prices likely to drop for January 2025

ISLAMABAD – The Central Power Purchasing Authority (CPPA) has filed an application with the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra), seeking a decrease of 63 paisas per unit in electricity prices.

NEPRA will hear the petition regarding the reduction in electricity prices on December 31. CPPA said 7.71 billion units of electricity were produced last month, with a production cost of Rs55.76 billion.

Electricity was produced from LNG at a cost of Rs23.2 per unit, while electricity was imported from Iran at Rs27.15 per unit.

The production cost of electricity from coal was Rs14.92 per unit, and electricity from nuclear sources was produced at Rs1.73 per unit.

The average production cost of electricity last month was calculated at Rs7.28 per unit.

Citing the above calculations, the purchasing authority has sought a reduction of 63 paisas per unit in the electricity price.

Last month, the government has increased electricity prices by 20 paisas per unit across Karachi and the entire country.

NEPRA has issued a notification stating that the 20 paisas increase is part of the first quarterly adjustment for the current fiscal year.

According to the notification, this hike will apply to electricity consumers nationwide, including Karachi, adding an additional burden of Rs. 1.18 billion on consumers.

The adjustment will be effective for one month in December 2024, excluding lifeline and prepaid electricity consumers. Similarly, the adjustment will not apply to additional electricity usage under the winter package.