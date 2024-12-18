Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Number scholarships for matric pass students increased; details inside

China Announces Scholarships 2025 26 For Pakistani Students

QUETTA – Authorities in Balochistan have decided to increase the number of scholarships for students who have passed the matric exams.

Previously, scholarships were announced for the top five students at the district level, but now, the Balochistan Education Endowment Fund has increased the number to ten.

Out of these ten scholarships, five will be for male students and another five will be awarded to female students, ensuring equal benefit for both genders.

This decision will provide Balochistan’s students the opportunity to receive free higher education at Pakistan’s renowned educational institutions.

The scholarships are an important step taken by the government for Balochistan’s students, allowing them to improve their educational future.

The students benefiting from the scholarships will not only be relieved of educational expenses but will also have the opportunity to study at institutions with high standards and modern education.

Picture of Web Desk
Web Desk
Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

