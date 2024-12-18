Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Meet Pakistani Family with World Record for Wedding, Seven Births on same date

KARACHI – A Pakistani family in the underdeveloped district in Southeastern Pakistan makes history with a wedding and seven births on the same date.

The family of Amir Azad Mangi etched its name in history books by setting three world records, including one for having a wedding and the birth of seven children on the same day.

Mangi, a former teacher by profession, was born on August 1, interestingly he tied the knot on same date, and to peopel’s surprise, his wife’s birth, and the birth of all seven of his children happed to be on same date – the first of August. With extraordinary yet bizarre record, the entire family celebrates their birthdays together with a single cake, making this achievement even more special.

Despite receiving these remarkable global recognitions, Mangi lamented lack of recognition or support from state. This family’s remarkable accomplishment adds to the rich history of Larkana, showcasing the city’s ongoing legacy of global recognition.

Local leaders from his city highlighted that Larkana has been the recipient of global recognition in the past, such as Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto’s contributions to nuclear technology for the Islamic bloc and the election of the first female Prime Minister in the Muslim world.

