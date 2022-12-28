In new baby boom, Faisalabad tops list with over 50,000 newborns registered in 10 days

LAHORE – As there are hundreds of thousands of babies born around the world every single day, Pakistan’s third largest city welcomed over 50,000 babies in 10 days, according to a report.

Data suggests that around 1,000 tots are born around the world every four minutes. In Pakistan, Faisalabad, a city located around 120 kilometres from the provincial capital Lahore, is the most fertile city.

The report quoted data from Punjab’s Local Government Department. It revealed that the east-central city of Faisalabad led the chart with 50,184 births, Lahore remained second with 34,672 newborns and Rawalpindi third with 9,362 children. At least 18,111 were born in Sargodha and 36,850 in Dera Ghazi Khan.

Gujranwala recorded 12,350 births, Sahiwal 21,301, Gujarat 13,402, Multan 43,822, and Bahawalpur 22,905, as per the report.

The data collected under the birth registration campaign revealed that 136,242 boys and 126,717 girls were born in this period.