Bangladesh allows visa on arrival for Saudis

DHAKA - The authorities in Bangladesh have allowed Saudi citizens who wish to enter the country to obtain a visa upon arrival at Dhaka International Airport.

Saudi Arabia’s embassy in Dhaka announced the news on Monday in a statement on its Twitter account along with its contact numbers.

It is to be mentioned that on Dec. 4, the Saudi embassy instructed Saudi citizens wishing to visit Bangladesh to obtain the required visa for entry either from the Bangladeshi embassy in Riyadh or from the Consulate General in Jeddah to avoid any embarrassment.

Both Saudi Arabia and Bangladesh are Muslim-majority countries.