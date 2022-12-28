Bangladesh allows visa on arrival for Saudis

DHAKA - The authorities in Bangladesh have allowed Saudi citizens who wish to enter the country to obtain a visa upon arrival at Dhaka International Airport.
Saudi Arabia’s embassy in Dhaka announced the news on Monday in a statement on its Twitter account along with its contact numbers.
It is to be mentioned that on Dec. 4, the Saudi embassy instructed Saudi citizens wishing to visit Bangladesh to obtain the required visa for entry either from the Bangladeshi embassy in Riyadh or from the Consulate General in Jeddah to avoid any embarrassment.
Both Saudi Arabia and Bangladesh are Muslim-majority countries.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on December 28, 2022 (Wednesday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|232.9
|235.05
|Euro
|EUR
|260.5
|263.1
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|297.5
|300.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|68.6
|69.2
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|64.8
|65.2
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|153.5
|154.75
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|602.02
|606.52
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|166.62
|167.97
|China Yuan
|CNY
|32.51
|32.70
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|32.35
|32.70
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|28.99
|29.34
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|2.72
|2.80
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.25
|2.29
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|739
|744
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|50.95
|51.40
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|143.33
|144.53
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|22.43
|22.73
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|588.08
|592.58
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|61.75
|62.25
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|167.97
|169.27
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|21.78
|22.08
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|242.7
|244.45
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|6.52
|6.62
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs183,300 on Wednesday.
The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs 157,150. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs 143,230 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 165,950.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 183,300
|PKR 2,060
|Karachi
|PKR 183,300
|PKR 2,060
|Islamabad
|PKR 183,300
|PKR 2,060
|Peshawar
|PKR 183,300
|PKR 2,060
|Quetta
|PKR 183,300
|PKR 2,060
|Sialkot
|PKR 183,300
|PKR 2,060
|Attock
|PKR 183,300
|PKR 2,060
|Gujranwala
|PKR 183,300
|PKR 2,060
|Jehlum
|PKR 183,300
|PKR 2,060
|Multan
|PKR 183,300
|PKR 2,060
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 183,300
|PKR 2,060
|Gujrat
|PKR 183,300
|PKR 2,060
|Nawabshah
|PKR 183,300
|PKR 2,060
|Chakwal
|PKR 183,300
|PKR 2,060
|Hyderabad
|PKR 183,300
|PKR 2,060
|Nowshehra
|PKR 183,300
|PKR 2,060
|Sargodha
|PKR 183,300
|PKR 2,060
|Faisalabad
|PKR 183,300
|PKR 2,060
|Mirpur
|PKR 183,300
|PKR 2,060
