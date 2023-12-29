Austria explores travel ban against Israeli settlers: Details inside

VIENNA - The authorities in Austria are exploring the option to impose a travel ban on violent Israeli settlers, a move earlier taken by the United States.

Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg confirmed the development, emphasizing that Austria prefers an EU-wide regulation, as the violent behavior of these settlers is "absolutely unacceptable and irresponsible".

The move comes as the European Union is also currently discussing whether people involved in acts of violence against Palestinians should be banned from entering the Schengen area or not.

The travel ban by different countries against the Israeli settlers comes in the backdrop of violence in the West Bank and is intended to send a message to the extremist elements and the government of Israel also.

Besides Austria, Germany, France and Maldives are also exploring the same option against the settlers who have wreaked havoc in the region following the October 7th attacks.

As far as the least situation is concerned, 20 Palestinians were killed in an Israeli air attack on a residential building in Rafah while the overall death toll of Palestinians in Gaza has already crossed 20,000.

Meanwhile, the Israeli authorities are refusing to renew visas issued to the staff members of the United Nations, drawing ire from the international body.

The conflict that erupted in the first week of October is still ongoing though an earlier ceasefire in the region helped deliver humanitarian aid to the Palestinians who have been reeling under constant terror.