UAE Residence Visa: Avoid these medical centres for examination

DUBAI - The authorities in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) have announced that a few of the public health centres will stop offering medical fitness tests for residence visa applications.

The medical centres will be discontinuing service starting June 3 though the Emirates Health Services (EHC) recently confirmed that the service will remain accessible in other centres.

The four health centres that will no longer conduct medical fitness tests for visas include Ajman Public Health Centre, Ras Al Khaimah Public Health Centre, Umm Al Quwain Public Health Centre

and Fujairah Public Health Centre.

It is to be highlighted that all expats who are applying for residence visas have to undergo medical fitness tests as a report confirming that the expat is medically fit is mandatory for the application to be approved, Khaleej Times reported.

Although four medical centres will be closed, the applicants in Ajman, Ras Al Khaimah, Umm Al Quwain, and Fujairah may avail of the service at other EHS centres in the emirate.

These centres include Mushairef Residence Medical Examination Centre and Al Nuaimiya Residence Medical Examination Centre in Ajman; Dahan Residence Medical Examination Centre, RAKZ Residence Medical Examination Centre in Ras Al Khaimah.

Moreover, Al Madar Residence Medical Examination Centre in Umm Al Quwain would also be operative; Al Amal Residence Medical Examination Centre, and Mina Tower Residence Medical Examination Centre in Fujairah would also serve the foreigners for the medical examination which is an important part of the application.