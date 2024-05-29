Search

Immigration

UAE Residence Visa: Avoid these medical centres for examination

Web Desk
08:01 PM | 29 May, 2024
UAE Residence Visa: Avoid these medical centres for examination

DUBAI - The authorities in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) have announced that a few of the public health centres will stop offering medical fitness tests for residence visa applications.

The medical centres will be discontinuing service starting June 3 though the Emirates Health Services (EHC) recently confirmed that the service will remain accessible in other centres.

The four health centres that will no longer conduct medical fitness tests for visas include Ajman Public Health Centre, Ras Al Khaimah Public Health Centre, Umm Al Quwain Public Health Centre
and Fujairah Public Health Centre.

It is to be highlighted that all expats who are applying for residence visas have to undergo medical fitness tests as a report confirming that the expat is medically fit is mandatory for the application to be approved, Khaleej Times reported.

Although four medical centres will be closed, the applicants in Ajman, Ras Al Khaimah, Umm Al Quwain, and Fujairah may avail of the service at other EHS centres in the emirate.

These centres include Mushairef Residence Medical Examination Centre and Al Nuaimiya Residence Medical Examination Centre in Ajman; Dahan Residence Medical Examination Centre, RAKZ Residence Medical Examination Centre in Ras Al Khaimah.

Moreover, Al Madar Residence Medical Examination Centre in Umm Al Quwain would also be operative; Al Amal Residence Medical Examination Centre, and Mina Tower Residence Medical Examination Centre in Fujairah would also serve the foreigners for the medical examination which is an important part of the application.

Latest

09:42 PM | 29 May, 2024

Southwest China launches inaugural air cargo route to Karachi

Gold & Silver

02:22 PM | 29 May, 2024

Gold registers significant gains in Pakistan; check latest rates

Forex

Currency Rates in Pakistan Today - Pakistani Rupee to US Dollar, Euro, Dirham, Riyal 29 May 2024

Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on May 29, 2024 (Wednesday) in open market.

USD to PKR rate today

US dollar was being quoted at 277.4 for buying and 280.25 for selling.

Euro stands at 298 for buying and 301 for selling while British Pound rate is 349.5 for buying, and 353 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED was at 75.25 and Saudi Riyal increased to 73.45.

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 277.4 280.25
Euro EUR 298 301
UK Pound Sterling GBP 349.5 353
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.25 75.9
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.45 74.2
Australian Dollar AUD 183 184.8
Bahrain Dinar BHD 740.03 748.03
Canadian Dollar CAD 203 205
China Yuan CNY 38.42 38.82
Danish Krone DKK 40.44 40.84
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.62 35.97
Indian Rupee INR 3.35 3.46
Japanese Yen JPY 1.91 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 904.07 913.07
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.05 59.65
New Zealand Dollar NZD 170.03 172.03
Norwegians Krone NOK 25.92 26.22
Omani Riyal OMR 723.64 731.64
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.42 77.12
Singapore Dollar SGD 203 205
Swedish Korona SEK 26.02 26.32
Swiss Franc CHF 304.75 307.25
Thai Bhat THB 7.6 7.75

