Search

Immigration

Do not travel to these 21 countries: US issues fresh advisory for flyers

Web Desk
04:21 PM | 4 Jan, 2024
Do not travel to these 21 countries: US issues fresh advisory for flyers

WASHINGTON - The authorities in United States have issued a travel advisory, asking citizens to avoid traveling to as many as 21 countries.

In its latest update, the US State Department has issued travel advisory, cautioning its citizens against visiting countries experiencing war or internal disturbances. 

The advisory issued on Wednesday specifically highlights 21 countries in regions predominantly situated in the Middle East and Africa, signaling them as places to approach with caution. 

Notably, countries deemed riskier for travel are marked as 'level 4: Do Not Travel' in the advisory. The list of level 4 countries includes nations as following:

1. Russia
2. Iran
3. North Korea
4. Ukraine
5. Iraq
6. Syria
7. Lebanon
8. Afghanistan
9. Yemen
10. Libya
11. Venezuela
12. Belarus
13. Somalia
14. South Sudan
15. Central African Republic
16. Mali
17. Myanmar
18. Niger
19. Burkina Faso
20. Haiti
21. Sudan

Interestingly, the violence torn Gaza has not been included in the latest list issued by the Bureau of Consular Affairs, State Department though the department has generally advised not to travel to Gaza due to terrorism and armed conflict.

The department has also advised the citizens to reconsider travel to Israel due to terrorism and civil unrest.

Web Desk

Facebook Comments

Immigration

09:35 PM | 2 Jan, 2024

Which country has most powerful passport? These fresh rankings reveal ...

09:11 PM | 2 Jan, 2024

Pakistanis can travel to these 8 countries without visa on ordinary ...

07:16 PM | 1 Jan, 2024

CAA gives fresh date for operation of Gwadar International Airport

06:36 PM | 1 Jan, 2024

Citizens from these two countries can enter EU without passport: ...

03:05 PM | 29 Dec, 2023

Austria explores travel ban against Israeli settlers: Details inside

10:54 PM | 28 Dec, 2023

40 flights affected as dense fog chokes air travel in Pakistan

Immigration

06:19 PM | 1 Jan, 2024

EU grants visa free entry to another country: Details inside

03:45 PM | 2 Jan, 2024

Casualties reported as Japan Airlines plane carrying over 350 ...

06:52 PM | 1 Jan, 2024

UK set to replace passports with facial recognition at airports

04:13 PM | 2 Jan, 2024

China, Thailand drop visa requirements permanently: Details inside

03:18 PM | 3 Jan, 2024

Kenya reverses decision of visa-free entry for travelers

03:37 PM | 3 Jan, 2024

How many Pakistanis were deported in last 3 years? Here are shocking ...

Advertisement

Latest

05:34 PM | 4 Jan, 2024

WATCH — Atif Aslam, Hadiqa Kiani swoon audience with 'Hona Tha Pyaar' performance

Horoscope

08:42 AM | 4 Jan, 2024

Daily Horoscope - 4th January 2024

Forex

Rupee gains against US dollar, Euro, Pound and RIyal - Check today forex rates - 4 Jan 2024

Pakistani rupee witnessed slight gains against US dollar, and other currencies in the open bank market on Thursday amid positive global cues.

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

On Thursday, the US dollar was being quoted at 280.4 for buying and 283.15 for selling.

Euro remains stable at 308.5 for buying and 311.5 for selling while British Pound rate climbs to 358.5 for buying, and 362 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED moves down to 76.6 whereas the Saudi Riyal climbs to 74.45.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 4 January 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 280.4 283.15
Euro EUR 308.5 311.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 358.5 362
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.6 77.3
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.45 75.2
Australian Dollar AUD 189.5 191.5
Bahrain Dinar BHD 750.01 758.01
Canadian Dollar CAD 210 212
China Yuan CNY 39.64 40.04
Danish Krone DKK 41.45 41.85
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.96 35.96
Indian Rupee INR 3.39 3.5
Japanese Yen JPY 1.95 2.04
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 916.95 925.95
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 61.19 61.79
New Zealand Dollar NZD 176.57 178.57
Norwegians Krone NOK 27.47 27.77
Omani Riyal OMR 732.5 740.5
Qatari Riyal QAR 77.45 78.15
Singapore Dollar SGD 210 212
Swedish Korona SEK 27.97 28.27
Swiss Franc CHF 322.39 334.89
Thai Bhat THB 8.18 8.33

Gold & Silver Rate

Gold prices in Pakistan move down in line with global prices; Check latest rates here

Gold price in Pakistan moved down in local market after drop in the international market.

Gold Rates in Pakistan Today - 4 January 2024

On Thursday, the price of a single tola of 24-karat gold stands at Rs220,000 and 10 grams of 24k gold costs Rs188,615. 

Meanwhile, 22 Karat Gold price stands at Rs201,200, 21 karat rate at Rs192,060 and 18k gold rate hovers around Rs164,625 for each tola.

In the global market, gold prices stand at $2046, moving down by $13.50 on Thursday.

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 220,000 PKR 2,520
Karachi PKR 220,000 PKR 2,520
Islamabad PKR 220,000 PKR 2,520
Peshawar PKR 220,000 PKR 2,520
Quetta PKR 220,000 PKR 2,520
Sialkot PKR 220,000 PKR 2,520
Attock PKR 220,000 PKR 2,520
Gujranwala PKR 220,000 PKR 2,520
Jehlum PKR 220,000 PKR 2,520
Multan PKR 220,000 PKR 2,520
Bahawalpur PKR 220,000 PKR 2,520
Gujrat PKR 220,000 PKR 2,520
Nawabshah PKR 220,000 PKR 2,520
Chakwal PKR 220,000 PKR 2,520
Hyderabad PKR 220,000 PKR 2,520
Nowshehra PKR 220,000 PKR 2,520
Sargodha PKR 220,000 PKR 2,520
Faisalabad PKR 220,000 PKR 2,520
Mirpur PKR 220,000 PKR 2,520

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Bilawal Bhutto Zardari

Sir Syed Kazim Ali, The Man Behind The Success Of Thousands

Profile: Sardar Latif Khosa

Profile: Gohar Ali Khan 

Profile: Mohammad Hafeez

Who is Aroosa Khan?

Profile: Wahab Riaz

Profile: Shan Masood

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: