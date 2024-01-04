Do not travel to these 21 countries: US issues fresh advisory for flyers

WASHINGTON - The authorities in United States have issued a travel advisory, asking citizens to avoid traveling to as many as 21 countries.

In its latest update, the US State Department has issued travel advisory, cautioning its citizens against visiting countries experiencing war or internal disturbances.

The advisory issued on Wednesday specifically highlights 21 countries in regions predominantly situated in the Middle East and Africa, signaling them as places to approach with caution.

Notably, countries deemed riskier for travel are marked as 'level 4: Do Not Travel' in the advisory. The list of level 4 countries includes nations as following:

1. Russia

2. Iran

3. North Korea

4. Ukraine

5. Iraq

6. Syria

7. Lebanon

8. Afghanistan

9. Yemen

10. Libya

11. Venezuela

12. Belarus

13. Somalia

14. South Sudan

15. Central African Republic

16. Mali

17. Myanmar

18. Niger

19. Burkina Faso

20. Haiti

21. Sudan

Interestingly, the violence torn Gaza has not been included in the latest list issued by the Bureau of Consular Affairs, State Department though the department has generally advised not to travel to Gaza due to terrorism and armed conflict.

The department has also advised the citizens to reconsider travel to Israel due to terrorism and civil unrest.