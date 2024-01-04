Nepra increases electricity tariff by Rs4.12 per unit

ISLAMABAD – The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) on Thursday increased the electricity tariff by Rs 4.12 per unit.

The Nepra issued a notification to raise the electricity cost, citing the monthly fuel adjustment for November.

According to the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority, consumers will have to make additional payments in their January bills.

The notification from Nepra clarified that the increase will not apply to lifeline and K-Electric consumers.

It should be noted that just yesterday, Nepra had approved an increase of Rs2.87 per unit for electricity tariff in Karachi.