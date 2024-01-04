Pakistan likely to face India on June 9 in T20 World Cup 2024

The first high-octane clash between Pakistan and India, two arch-rivals, is expected take place on June 9 in New York during the T20 World Cup 2024, according to media reports.

The final game of the T20 World Cup 2024, which will be jointly hosted by the US and West Indies, is likely to be played in Barbados.

According to reports, Pakistan and India will be sharing their group with Ireland, Canada, and the hosts, the United States.

Subsequently, the majority of the matches in the first round involving Pakistan's group are set to be played in the United States.

Pakistan is slated to play its first match against the USA on June 6, followed by the much-anticipated clash between the arch-rivals Pakistan and India in New York on June 9.

According to the ESPNcricinfo, twelve teams had already booked their place in the tournament before the regional qualifiers. The hosts West Indies and USA, and the top eight teams at the 2022 T20 World Cup - Australia, England, India, Netherlands, New Zealand, Pakistan, South Africa and Sri Lanka. Afghanistan and Bangladesh qualified by virtue of their spots in the T20I rankings.

It said the format for the this year’s will be different to the last two editions (2020-21 in the UAE and 2022 in Australia), where the first round was followed by Super 12s.

“Starting from next year, the 20 teams will be divided into four groups of five each for the first round, with the top two teams from each group qualifying for the Super 8s. The Super 8 teams will be split into two groups of four each, with the top two in each group reaching the semi-finals,” reads the report.