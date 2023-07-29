Search

Dates finalised for T20 World Cup 2024 

01:48 PM | 29 Jul, 2023
Dates finalised for T20 World Cup 2024 
LAHORE – The International Cricket Council (ICC) has reportedly finalised the dates for the 2024 Men's T20 World Cup. 

Reports said the mega cricket even would be played from June 4 to 30 next year with two countries – West Indies and the USA – hosting the matches. 

ESPNcricinfo said an ICC team also visited the US this week to inspect shortlisted venues in different cities, including Florid, Morrisville, Dallas and New York, which will host tournament matches and warm-ups. It is for the first that the US will host a global event. 

This week Ireland, Scotland and Papua New Guinea qualified for the 20-team T20 World Cup via the regional qualifiers organised by the ICC. Qualifiers from the Americas (for one spot), Africa (two spots) and Asia (two spots) regions will be determined in the coming months, the report said.

Twelve teams had already booked their place in the tournament before the regional qualifiers. The hosts West Indies and USA, and the top eight teams at the 2022 T20 World Cup - Australia, England, India, Netherlands, New Zealand, Pakistan, South Africa and Sri Lanka. Afghanistan and Bangladesh qualified by virtue of their spots in the T20I rankings.

It said the format for the this year’s will be different to the last two editions (2020-21 in the UAE and 2022 in Australia), where the first round was followed by Super 12s. 

“Starting from next year, the 20 teams will be divided into four groups of five each for the first round, with the top two teams from each group qualifying for the Super 8s. The Super 8 teams will be split into two groups of four each, with the top two in each group reaching the semi-finals,” reads the report.

