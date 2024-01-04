Ex-DG ISI Faiz Hamid denies allegations of conspiring against PML-N govt

ISLAMABAD – Former ISI director general Faiz Hamid has officially addressed the Faizabad sit-in commission, refuting allegations of plotting against the government.
Despite being summoned three times by the panel investigating the 2017 Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) sit-in, Hamid initially failed to appear. Subsequently, the commission sent him a questionnaire, to which he responded, clarifying that his negotiations with TLP were conducted under the government's directives.
According to the media reports, the commission called the ex-army officer for January 2 but he did not attend. This marks his third absence from the inquiry commission's hearings; initially summoned in mid-December and later on December 29, although the first notice failed to reach him.
In response to the Supreme Court's 2019 Faizabad verdict, the caretaker federal government established the inquiry commission. Following the apex court's rejection of the government-formed fact-finding committee report, retired IGP Akhtar Ali Shah headed this commission.
Empowered to summon various individuals, including former army chiefs, prime ministers, and chief justices, the commission is mandated to submit its report to the top court by January 22.
Furthermore, the commission summoned PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif on January 3, but he did not appear, requesting the commission to send him a questionnaire. He has since been furnished with a 21-point questionnaire for his response.
Previously, figures such as former Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, ex-Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal, former PM's secretary Fawad Hasan Fawad, and other senior officials involved in the incident had appeared before the probe panel.
Pakistani rupee witnessed slight gains against US dollar, and other currencies in the open bank market on Thursday amid positive global cues.
On Thursday, the US dollar was being quoted at 280.4 for buying and 283.15 for selling.
Euro remains stable at 308.5 for buying and 311.5 for selling while British Pound rate climbs to 358.5 for buying, and 362 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED moves down to 76.6 whereas the Saudi Riyal climbs to 74.45.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|280.4
|283.15
|Euro
|EUR
|308.5
|311.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|358.5
|362
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.6
|77.3
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.45
|75.2
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|189.5
|191.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|750.01
|758.01
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|210
|212
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.64
|40.04
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.45
|41.85
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.96
|35.96
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.39
|3.5
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.95
|2.04
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|916.95
|925.95
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|61.19
|61.79
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|176.57
|178.57
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.47
|27.77
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|732.5
|740.5
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.45
|78.15
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|210
|212
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.97
|28.27
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|322.39
|334.89
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.18
|8.33
Gold price in Pakistan moved down in local market after drop in the international market.
On Thursday, the price of a single tola of 24-karat gold stands at Rs220,000 and 10 grams of 24k gold costs Rs188,615.
Meanwhile, 22 Karat Gold price stands at Rs201,200, 21 karat rate at Rs192,060 and 18k gold rate hovers around Rs164,625 for each tola.
In the global market, gold prices stand at $2046, moving down by $13.50 on Thursday.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 220,000
|PKR 2,520
|Karachi
|PKR 220,000
|PKR 2,520
|Islamabad
|PKR 220,000
|PKR 2,520
|Peshawar
|PKR 220,000
|PKR 2,520
|Quetta
|PKR 220,000
|PKR 2,520
|Sialkot
|PKR 220,000
|PKR 2,520
|Attock
|PKR 220,000
|PKR 2,520
|Gujranwala
|PKR 220,000
|PKR 2,520
|Jehlum
|PKR 220,000
|PKR 2,520
|Multan
|PKR 220,000
|PKR 2,520
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 220,000
|PKR 2,520
|Gujrat
|PKR 220,000
|PKR 2,520
|Nawabshah
|PKR 220,000
|PKR 2,520
|Chakwal
|PKR 220,000
|PKR 2,520
|Hyderabad
|PKR 220,000
|PKR 2,520
|Nowshehra
|PKR 220,000
|PKR 2,520
|Sargodha
|PKR 220,000
|PKR 2,520
|Faisalabad
|PKR 220,000
|PKR 2,520
|Mirpur
|PKR 220,000
|PKR 2,520
