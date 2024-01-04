Lovers Alert! Shehnaaz Gill, Guru Randhawa fuel dating rumors with latest Instagram post

Looks like Bollywood just got its latest couple in town!
Indian Punjabi entertainment industries bigwigs, Shehnaaz Gill and Guru Randhawa, have come together to rock the internet with their latest post, and fans think that the stars might be confirming their romance!
Gill, who rose to stardom with her Bigg Boss appearance, went on to become one of the most sought after actresses gracing the industry right now. Randhawa, on the other hand, is an accomplished Punjabi singer whose illustrious discography needs no introduction. And to give their fans the best of both worlds, the Lahore famed singer and the Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan star joined forces for the song, Moon Rise. But the Gill-Randhawa duo didn't just stop there! The rumoured love birds tend to share each other's pictures and snippets on their official Instagram handles, fueling romance rumors.
With their latest collaboration making all the rage, Gill took to Instagram to share the cover poster of their upcoming song, Sunrise which the actress seems to confirm as a sequel to Moon Rise.
Taking to the picture sharing app, Gill shared a snippet of the song, featuring the couple all cozied up, and wrote, “This is just not a Song, it’s a beautiful feeling that we cherish together.”
“Thank you to one and all, for loving us together… after moonrise, there’s always a Sunrise!” the Daaka star added and tagged Randhawa.
The 29-year-old star also revealed the date for the release of the music video.
“full video out on 8th jan 2024 …happy new year.”
Smitten with the couple netizens let out their desires to see them dating and serve couple goals.
Previously, the diva was dating the late actor, Sidharth Shukla. However, after his untimely demise, Gill, went through a complete transformation, and has often been linked with many of her co-stars, including Raghav Juyal and Guru Randhawa.
On the acting front, Gill rose to stardom after her Bigg Boss 13 stints. She has since starred in a number of blockbusters including Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, and Thank You For Coming among others.
Randhawa, on the flip side, is one of the mainstream Punjabi artists that managed to reach international level success with their music. With a wide discography, Randhawa’s recent singles include Suit Patiwala, Moon Rise, Fayaah Fayaah, Fake Love, Signs, Nain Ta Heere, Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui 2.0, Munde Mar Gaye and more. Randhawa is also stepping into the acting world with his debut film Kuch Khattaa Ho Jaay.
Pakistani rupee witnessed slight gains against US dollar, and other currencies in the open bank market on Thursday amid positive global cues.
On Thursday, the US dollar was being quoted at 280.4 for buying and 283.15 for selling.
Euro remains stable at 308.5 for buying and 311.5 for selling while British Pound rate climbs to 358.5 for buying, and 362 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED moves down to 76.6 whereas the Saudi Riyal climbs to 74.45.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|280.4
|283.15
|Euro
|EUR
|308.5
|311.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|358.5
|362
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.6
|77.3
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.45
|75.2
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|189.5
|191.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|750.01
|758.01
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|210
|212
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.64
|40.04
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.45
|41.85
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.96
|35.96
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.39
|3.5
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.95
|2.04
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|916.95
|925.95
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|61.19
|61.79
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|176.57
|178.57
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.47
|27.77
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|732.5
|740.5
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.45
|78.15
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|210
|212
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.97
|28.27
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|322.39
|334.89
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.18
|8.33
Gold price in Pakistan moved down in local market after drop in the international market.
On Thursday, the price of a single tola of 24-karat gold stands at Rs220,000 and 10 grams of 24k gold costs Rs188,615.
Meanwhile, 22 Karat Gold price stands at Rs201,200, 21 karat rate at Rs192,060 and 18k gold rate hovers around Rs164,625 for each tola.
In the global market, gold prices stand at $2046, moving down by $13.50 on Thursday.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 220,000
|PKR 2,520
|Karachi
|PKR 220,000
|PKR 2,520
|Islamabad
|PKR 220,000
|PKR 2,520
|Peshawar
|PKR 220,000
|PKR 2,520
|Quetta
|PKR 220,000
|PKR 2,520
|Sialkot
|PKR 220,000
|PKR 2,520
|Attock
|PKR 220,000
|PKR 2,520
|Gujranwala
|PKR 220,000
|PKR 2,520
|Jehlum
|PKR 220,000
|PKR 2,520
|Multan
|PKR 220,000
|PKR 2,520
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 220,000
|PKR 2,520
|Gujrat
|PKR 220,000
|PKR 2,520
|Nawabshah
|PKR 220,000
|PKR 2,520
|Chakwal
|PKR 220,000
|PKR 2,520
|Hyderabad
|PKR 220,000
|PKR 2,520
|Nowshehra
|PKR 220,000
|PKR 2,520
|Sargodha
|PKR 220,000
|PKR 2,520
|Faisalabad
|PKR 220,000
|PKR 2,520
|Mirpur
|PKR 220,000
|PKR 2,520
