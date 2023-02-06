Norway Work Visa: Here's the guide on how to get permit and settle in Norway

OSLO – Norway is not only a leader when it comes to upholding democratic values but it is also a great country when we look at it from economic perspectives as it offers countless opportunities for working.

If you are also searching for any reasonable country for working, Norway should be on your list and the following guide would enable you apply for the work visa of country and finally move there with ease and comfort.

Norway Work Visa

The first step in getting the work visa is to get a job from an employer in Norway after which you are given Norwegian Residence Permit for work which allows you to legally settle in the country for work.

Eligibility

As far as educational background is concerned, one is eligible to apply for Norway Work Visa if they have one of these qualifications:

Applicants must have completed their higher education before applying

Applicants must have completed vocational training programme of at least three years at upper secondary school level, for example as a carpenter or health worker

If applicants have a special education that makes him/her qualify for the job, they can apply for a work visa regardless of education

Other criteria which make one eligible for work visa include getting a job offer from an employer in Norway which is full-time work and pays the average salary, just like the Norwegian citizens. The minimum age for work visa is 18 years and the applicant must have clean criminal record.

The Norway's immigration authority has also clarified that if you are going to work in an occupation for which recognition or authorisation is required, you must have such recognition or authorisation. Health personnel, for example, must enclose an authorisation or licence from the Norwegian Directorate of Health.

Norway Work Visa Requirements

The following documents are required for getting the work visa of Norway:

Valid passport (photocopy of all the used passport pages also needed)

Norway application form (available on the UDI website)

Two passport-size photographs with white background

Proof of accommodation in Norway

The form of employment offer (available on the UDI website)

Proof of salary that meets the income requirement

Proof of academic qualifications (certificates/diplomas)

Proof of previous experience (must include the type of job/duration of job/qualifications)

CV/Resume

Power of attorney form (available on UDI website)

You must translate the documents into English or Norwegian, if in any other language

The embassy can also ask for additional documents based on your country of origin.

Apply for Norway Work Visa

The following are the ways of applying for a Norway work visa, such as;

From your home country

From Norway

Through Norwegian Employer

Apply from home country

If you are applying by yourself from your home country, then you need to collect all documents and attach it with application form which should be submitted to the nearest Norway embassy in your country or to some Visa Application Centre.

Apply from Norway

If you are already in Norway and want to apply for a work visa, then you must collect all supporting and necessary documents and attach it with application form after which you should apply for the Residence Permit and Protection Services of the Norwegian police or a Service Center for Foreign Workers (SUA) and then the SUA or police will transfer the application to the UDI, Youthpop reported.

One must ensure that applicants are are not allowed to work remotely unless it is part of the job they have been granted a residence permit to do.

Apply through Norwegian employer

Your employer can also apply on your behalf if you give permission through a power of attorney after which the employer will hand over the application to the Resident Permit and Protection Services of the Norwegian Police or SUA. The police of SUA will transfer the application to the UDI.

It is worth mentioning that you must register yourself with the local police services and get your residence card within the first week. You can also make an appointment through the UDI website before leaving your home country.

It is to be mentioned here that if you are to work through a staffing agency, you must present a list of the assignments that the employer has planned for you. The assignments must be confirmed by the business/businesses you are carrying out the assignments for. It is only possible for you to get a residence permit for the period of time when you are carrying out the assignments on this list. The staffing agency must be registered in the Norwegian Labour Inspection Authority’s register.

Visa Processing Time

The processing time for a Norway work visa after you submit the application is up to 8 weeks but it can vary depending on your nationality.

Work Visa Fee

The fee for a Norway work visa is NOK 6,300 (USD 690). You may have to submit more if you are applying through Visa Application Centre (VAC) rather than an embassy.

Validity of Norway Work Visa

The Norway Work Visa is valid for two years after which you can further renew the visa for additional two years through UDI website. Once you stay for up to three continuous years in Norway, you can apply for a Permanent Residence Permit and live in Norway indefinitely.

Even then, the duration of the residence permit you are able to get depends on the position you have been offered. Moreover, if you are later going to start in a new type of position you must apply for a new residence permit, no matter if you are staying with the same employer or changing employers. You cannot start in a new type of position until you have been given a new residence permit.

In case you lose your job, you must notify the police where you live within seven days. You can then stay in Norway for up to six months to look for a new job. Your residence permit must still be valid for the duration of this period.

Bringing family on Work Visa

You can apply for your family members to join you in Norway once you get your work visa. This visa is called Norway Family Visa. The following family members can apply for a visa and join you in Norway: