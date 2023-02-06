Ayeza Khan, Danish Taimoor to make a comeback with Ramadan series

Pakistani screenwriter Saima Akram Chaudhry, recognised in Lollywood for her interesting Ramadan drama serials, is gearing up for yet another family drama to air during the holy month.

With many projects under her belt, Chaudhry's latest offering will mark the return of the most popular Pakistani celebrity couple, Danish Taimoor and Ayeza Khan, on television screens.

Most recently, the Meray Paas Tum Ho actress shared an Instagram post to anticipate her fans with the news of her upcoming project. The 32-year-old posted a picture of the title page of her script for "Chand Tara."

Although Khan gave no further details, the couple's loyal fans assumed — in the comment section — that Chand Tara will be a romantic comedy with Chand essayed by Taimoor and Tara as Khan.

“Just another chapter of my life,” Khan wrote, tagging director Danish Nawaz, Chaudhry, and Taimoor.

For the Ab Dekh Khuda Kya Karta Hai actor, Chand Tara will be his first Ramadan series. On the flip side, Khan already aced the genre with multiple series notably Chupke Chupke and Chaudhry & Sons.

Khan and Taimoor were seen together in Sari Bhool Hamari Thi, Shareek-e-Hayat, Kitni Girhain Baqi Hain, and Meharposh recently.

The power couple tied the knot in 2014 and have two children together — Hoorain and Rayaan Taimoor.