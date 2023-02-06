Ayeza Khan, Danish Taimoor to make a comeback with Ramadan series

Pakistani screenwriter Saima Akram Chaudhry, recognised in Lollywood for her interesting Ramadan drama serials, is gearing up for yet another family drama to air during the holy month.
With many projects under her belt, Chaudhry's latest offering will mark the return of the most popular Pakistani celebrity couple, Danish Taimoor and Ayeza Khan, on television screens.
Most recently, the Meray Paas Tum Ho actress shared an Instagram post to anticipate her fans with the news of her upcoming project. The 32-year-old posted a picture of the title page of her script for "Chand Tara."
Although Khan gave no further details, the couple's loyal fans assumed — in the comment section — that Chand Tara will be a romantic comedy with Chand essayed by Taimoor and Tara as Khan.
“Just another chapter of my life,” Khan wrote, tagging director Danish Nawaz, Chaudhry, and Taimoor.
For the Ab Dekh Khuda Kya Karta Hai actor, Chand Tara will be his first Ramadan series. On the flip side, Khan already aced the genre with multiple series notably Chupke Chupke and Chaudhry & Sons.
Khan and Taimoor were seen together in Sari Bhool Hamari Thi, Shareek-e-Hayat, Kitni Girhain Baqi Hain, and Meharposh recently.
The power couple tied the knot in 2014 and have two children together — Hoorain and Rayaan Taimoor.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on February 6, 2023 (Monday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|275.15
|278.15
|Euro
|EUR
|299
|302
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|335
|338
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.14
|75.44
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.55
|73.85
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|192
|194
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|712.72
|720.72
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|205
|207
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.67
|40.07
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|39.33
|39.73
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|34.19
|34.54
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.28
|3.39
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.5
|2.54
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|878
|887
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|62.83
|63.43
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|173.25
|175.25
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.76
|27.09
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|696.08
|704.08
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|73.62
|74.32
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|204
|206
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.61
|25.91
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|291.69
|294.19
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.15
|8.3
KARACHI – The gold price in Pakistan decreased by Rs200 per tola to reach Rs204,300 on Monday after the yellow metal market witnessed mostly bullish trend last week.
As per the All-Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association (APSGJA), the price of 10 grams of 24 carats gold increased by Rs172 to settle at Rs175,154.
On Friday, the South Asian country registered Rs4,000 per tola decrease.
In the international market, the commodity witnessed an increase of $5 to reach $1,870 per ounce.
Meanwhile, silver prices in the domestic market remained unchanged at Rs2,250 per tola and Rs1,929 per 10 grams, respectively.
