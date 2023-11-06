  

Search

Immigration

Saudi Arabia launches second phase of 'Visiting Investor' visa

Web Desk
03:41 PM | 6 Nov, 2023
Saudi Arabia launches second phase of 'Visiting Investor' visa

RIYADH - Saudi Arabia has launched the second phase of electronic business visit visas, demonstrating its commitment to attracting foreign investments and providing more opportunities to those seeking investment avenues. 

This phase expands the coverage to include countries not included in the previous list and Muhammad Aba Hussein, the Undersecretary of the Saudi Ministry of Investment, stated that foreign investors and employees of foreign establishments can now apply for these visas through the "Invest in Saudi Arabia" platform.

The digitally issued visa, accessible through the unified national visa platform of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, allows for multiple entries over a period of up to one year.

The Saudi government stated that the visas would assist foreign investors in learning about the size of the investment market of the country. 

'With the introduction of the Business Visit Visa "Visiting Investor" you now have the opportunity to explore the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. This includes exploring various promising sectors, gaining insights about its natural resources, and experiencing its geographical and cultural location connecting three continents,' a statement by Saudi Arabia's national investment promotion platform said.

The statement added that the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia ranks among the world's twenty largest economies, actively participates in the G20, and significantly influences the global economy and oil markets. 

Saudi Arabia is fast transforming its visa regulations in a bid to attract tourists as part of its Vision 2030 which entails increasing the tourism sector's contribution to GDP and creating a million job opportunities.

The figures also portray a favorable picture as in 2022, the holy Kingdom recorded 94 million visits, a remarkable 93 percent surge from the previous year, resulting in a tourism expenditure of SR185 billion ($49 billion).

The authorities in Saudi Arabia expect 100 million visits by 2030 and raise the tourism sector's GDP contribution to 10 percent. For this year, the kingdom also managed to receive over 2 million Hajj pilgrims which was the first time after the Covid-19 that the country welcomed pilgrims in such large numbers.

It bears mentioning that the holy kingdom is now opening up to the outside world providing opportunities to the investors and entrepreneurs to invest in the country and to help achieve the goal of the kingdom to diversify its revenue streams and to move away from the oil sector.

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Facebook Comments

Immigration

03:51 PM | 6 Nov, 2023

Oman's visa ban on Bangladeshi citizens: Embassy issues official ...

02:28 PM | 6 Nov, 2023

Another Pakistani airline launches two weekly flights to China: ...

08:57 PM | 4 Nov, 2023

UK's Global Talent Visa: Check documents, fee, procedure and ...

02:39 PM | 3 Nov, 2023

Rwanda announces visa-free entry for citizens from this continent: ...

12:30 PM | 3 Nov, 2023

EU assures Turkey of resolving Schengen visa dispute

12:12 PM | 3 Nov, 2023

Pakistanis can obtain e-visa for Turkey: Check eligibility, fee and ...

Advertisement

Latest

05:58 PM | 6 Nov, 2023

Banks to remain closed across Pakistan on November 9

Horoscope

09:03 AM | 6 Nov, 2023

Daily Horoscope - 6 November 2023

Forex

Pakistani rupee remains under pressure against US Dollar, Euro, Pound in open market; Check latest rates

Pakistani rupee again came under mounted selling pressure in wake of panic buying of the US dollar.

The currency market of crisis hit country saw panic buying of greenback for import payments. 

Dollar Rate in Pakistan Today

In the open market, the US dollar was quoted at Rs282.45 for buying and Rs285.25 for selling.

Euro rate stands at 301 for buying and 304 for selling. British pound was available in the market at 347 for buying, and 351 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED moves up and stands at 79.25 whereas the Saudi Riyal currently stands at 80.

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 6 November 2023

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 282.45 285.25
Euro EUR 301 304
UK Pound Sterling GBP 347 351
U.A.E Dirham AED 79.25 80
Saudi Riyal SAR 75.25 76
Australian Dollar AUD 181 183
Bahrain Dinar BHD 751.44 759.44
Canadian Dollar CAD 205.5 207.75
China Yuan CNY 38.65 39.05
Danish Krone DKK 40.2 40.6
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.11 36.46
Indian Rupee INR 3.39 3.5
Japanese Yen JPY 1.68 1.75
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 914.12 923.12
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.46 60.06
New Zealand Dollar NZD 166.3 168.3
Norwegians Krone NOK 25.28 25.58
Omani Riyal OMR 734.36 742.36
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 77.62 78.32
Singapore Dollar SGD 204 206
Swedish Korona SEK 25.38 25.68
Swiss Franc CHF 311.8 314.3
Thai Bhat THB 7.85 8

Gold & Silver Rate

Gold rates in Pakistan remain stable; check latest price here

KARACHI – Gold prices in the Pakistani market remained stable at Rs214,000 on Monday.

Gold Rates in Pakistan Today - 6 November 2023

On the first working day of the week, the price of 24-karat gold in Pakistan currently stands at Rs214,000 per tola, and 22-karat gold costs Rs198,915 per tola.

Meanwhile, 10 grams of 24-karat gold costs Rs186,050 and 10 grams of 22-karat gold stands at Rs170,545.

In the global market, the precious commodity witnessed a negative trend, with the current rate hovering around $1,983 per ounce.

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 214,000 PKR 2,498
Karachi PKR 214,000 PKR 2,498
Islamabad PKR 214,000 PKR 2,498
Peshawar PKR 214,000 PKR 2,498
Quetta PKR 214,000 PKR 2,498
Sialkot PKR 214,000 PKR 2,498
Attock PKR 214,000 PKR 2,498
Gujranwala PKR 214,000 PKR 2,498
Jehlum PKR 214,000 PKR 2,498
Multan PKR 214,000 PKR 2,498
Bahawalpur PKR 214,000 PKR 2,498
Gujrat PKR 214,000 PKR 2,498
Nawabshah PKR 214,000 PKR 2,498
Chakwal PKR 214,000 PKR 2,498
Hyderabad PKR 214,000 PKR 2,498
Nowshehra PKR 214,000 PKR 2,498
Sargodha PKR 214,000 PKR 2,498
Faisalabad PKR 214,000 PKR 2,498
Mirpur PKR 214,000 PKR 2,498

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Fakhar Zaman

Profile: Abdullah Shafique

Jannat Mirza

Kinza Hashmi

Fawad Khan

Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa

Imaan Zainab Mazari-Hazir

Mahira Khan

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: