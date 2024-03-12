France throws support behind Thailand for EU visa-free access

PARIS - Thailand has garnered the support of France for its plan of a visa-free agreement with European countries in the Schengen area, Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin said on Tuesday.
As Thai authorities intend to accelerate negotiations for a free trade agreement with the EU, the government also pushes for visa liberation by the European countries for which it is lobbying at a grand scale.
In a media interaction, the Thai premier said the French president was willing to support Thailand’s bid to achieve a visa-free deal with the Schengen area.
Mr. Srettha said Thailand and France could begin their joint push for the visa-free initiative after the 2024 European Parliament election which is scheduled to be held from June 6-9.
As far as the timeline is concerned, the premier said a resolution is possible by the end of this year adding that he had stressed Mr Macron that a visa-free programme would not only bring more opportunities to tourists and businesses but also provide opportunities for people of Thailand and the Schengen countries to cooperate in other aspects.
As for the Thailand-EU free trade agreement, Thailand now expects negotiations to yield a fruitful result in about 18 months, he was quoted as saying by Bangkok Post.
It is to be highlighted that Thailand is opening up to the outside world as the social distancing protocols have been lifted. The government has also inked visa-free agreements with multiple countries. In particular, it has signed a visa-free agreement with China on a permanent basis starting this March.
As far as the Schengen bid is concerned, the government is also calling on Germany to lend support to the proposal which would ease the travel of Thai citizens to over two dozen countries in the zone and would also help attract more Europeans to Thailand.
Pakistani rupee remains stable against the US dollar in the open market on March 12, 2024 Tuesday.
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 278.9 for buying and 281.95 for selling.
Euro currently stands at 304.4 for buying and 307.4 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 355 for buying, and 359 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 75.9 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.1.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|278.9
|281.95
|Euro
|EUR
|304.4
|307.4
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|355
|359
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.9
|76.6
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.1
|74.85
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|181
|183
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|743.38
|751.38
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|207
|209.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.9
|39.3
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.02
|41.42
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.74
|36.09
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.10
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|910.17
|919.17
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.64
|60.24
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|172.68
|174.68
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.84
|27.14
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|726.01
|734.01
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.79
|77.49
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.37
|27.67
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|318.8
|321.3
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.9
|8.05
