Nawaz Sharif's sons arrive in Lahore after suspension of arrest warrants

LAHORE – Days after suspension of their arrest warrants in corruption cases, former prime minister Nawaz Sharif's British national sons Hasan Nawaz and Hussain Nawaz have arrived in Lahore.

According to media reports, Nawaz received his sons at his Jati Umrah residence upon their arrival.

An accountability court had suspended the arrest warrants of Hasan and Hussain in Al-Azizia, Flagship and Avenfield cases last week. Accountability court judge Nasir Javed Rana initially reserved the verdict in the case and then suspended the arrest warrants till March 14.

The warrants for the arrest of the two brothers were issued seven years ago when the court had declared them absconders.

Earlier, their lawyer Qazi Misbah filed the plea seeking suspension of the warrants as both brothers planned to return to Pakistan on March 12. National Accountability Bureau (NAB) prosecutors Sardar Muzaffar, Usman Masood and Sohail Arif also appeared in the court.

Misbah revealed the development during the hearing of the Toshakhana reference against Nawaz, Pakistan People's Party's (PPP) Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari and former prime minister Yusuf Raza Gilani. These politicians are accused of keeping various vehicles in violation of the Toshakhana rules.

Arif, a NAB prosecutor, said the accused should appear in court as per the law. "[They] will have to appear, [as] without it the warrant of arrest cannot be suspended."

He said the purpose of the warrants was to bring the accused to court, insisting that both brothers should be given a chance to appear before the accountability court.

Following the completion of arguments by both sides, the accountability court reserved its decision on the petitions.