Search

x
Join our whatsapp channel for News Updates
WhatsApp Channel
PakistanTop News

Nawaz Sharif's sons arrive in Lahore after suspension of arrest warrants

Web Desk
07:31 PM | 12 Mar, 2024
Hassan Nawaz & Hussain Nawaz
Source: File photos

LAHORE – Days after suspension of their arrest warrants in corruption cases, former prime minister Nawaz Sharif's British national sons Hasan Nawaz and Hussain Nawaz have arrived in Lahore.

According to media reports, Nawaz received his sons at his Jati Umrah residence upon their arrival. 

An accountability court had suspended the arrest warrants of Hasan and Hussain in Al-Azizia, Flagship and Avenfield cases last week. Accountability court judge Nasir Javed Rana initially reserved the verdict in the case and then suspended the arrest warrants till March 14.

The warrants for the arrest of the two brothers were issued seven years ago when the court had declared them absconders.

Earlier, their lawyer Qazi Misbah filed the plea seeking suspension of the warrants as both brothers planned to return to Pakistan on March 12. National Accountability Bureau (NAB) prosecutors Sardar Muzaffar, Usman Masood and Sohail Arif also appeared in the court.

Misbah revealed the development during the hearing of the Toshakhana reference against Nawaz, Pakistan People's Party's (PPP) Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari and former prime minister Yusuf Raza Gilani. These politicians are accused of keeping various vehicles in violation of the Toshakhana rules.

Arif, a NAB prosecutor, said the accused should appear in court as per the law. "[They] will have to appear, [as] without it the warrant of arrest cannot be suspended."

He said the purpose of the warrants was to bring the accused to court, insisting that both brothers should be given a chance to appear before the accountability court.

Following the completion of arguments by both sides, the accountability court reserved its decision on the petitions.

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Facebook Comments

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

07:31 PM | 12 Mar, 2024

Nawaz Sharif's sons arrive in Lahore after suspension of arrest ...

06:08 PM | 12 Mar, 2024

Nine-member Sindh cabinet takes oath

05:28 PM | 12 Mar, 2024

Defence Savings Certificates latest profit rate in March 2024

04:58 PM | 12 Mar, 2024

IMF mission due in Pakistan tonight for second review of $3.3bn ...

04:24 PM | 12 Mar, 2024

School Based Assessment 2024 Grade 8 in Punjab

03:07 PM | 12 Mar, 2024

BISE Rawalpindi 9th class Roll Number slip 2024 available online

Most viewed

06:16 PM | 10 Mar, 2024

Pakistani woman gives birth to baby with four hands and four legs

09:17 PM | 11 Mar, 2024

Bise Lahore 9th class Roll Number Slip 2024

01:32 PM | 10 Mar, 2024

KP changes school timings for Ramadan 2024

11:17 AM | 11 Mar, 2024

Ramadan 2024 timings for private schools in Lahore; check latest ...

06:42 PM | 10 Mar, 2024

Suzuki Cultus New Price in Pakistan March 2024

07:55 PM | 9 Mar, 2024

Lahore TikToker arrested for Killing husband

Advertisement

Latest

07:35 PM | 12 Mar, 2024

China welcomes Hungary's reciprocity in issuing long term visas

Gold & Silver

02:58 PM | 12 Mar, 2024

Gold sees slight decline in Pakistan; check latest per tola rates

Forex

Pak rupee exchange rate to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham - 12 March 2024

Pakistani rupee remains stable against the US dollar in the open market on March 12, 2024 Tuesday. 

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 278.9 for buying and 281.95 for selling.

Euro currently stands at 304.4 for buying and 307.4 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 355 for buying, and 359 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED hovers at 75.9 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.1.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 12 March 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 278.9 281.95
Euro EUR 304.4 307.4
UK Pound Sterling GBP 355 359
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.9 76.6
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.1 74.85
Australian Dollar AUD 181 183
Bahrain Dinar BHD 743.38 751.38
Canadian Dollar CAD 207 209.2
China Yuan CNY 38.9 39.3
Danish Krone DKK 41.02 41.42
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.74 36.09
Indian Rupee INR 3.37 3.48
Japanese Yen JPY 2.10 2.18
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 910.17 919.17
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.64 60.24
New Zealand Dollar NZD 172.68 174.68
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.84 27.14
Omani Riyal OMR 726.01 734.01
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.79 77.49
Singapore Dollar SGD 207 209
Swedish Korona SEK 27.37 27.67
Swiss Franc CHF 318.8 321.3
Thai Bhat THB 7.9 8.05

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: