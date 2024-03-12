Search

Immigration

China welcomes Hungary's reciprocity in issuing long term visas

Web Desk
07:35 PM | 12 Mar, 2024
BEIJING - The government of China has welcomed the move by Hungary to grant long-term visas to its citizens.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said on Tuesday that the announcement by Hungary regarding issuing 5-year, multiple-entry visas for Chinese citizens on business trips is another example of the high-level development of China-Hungary ties.

The official elaborated that this facilitation arrangement between the two countries is yet another vivid example of how the China-Hungary relations have been strong and robust.

'We believe these measures will further boost cross-border travel between the two countries, deepen the mutually beneficial cooperation in various areas, and bring the bilateral relations to an even higher level,' he said.

Wenbin added that China welcomes more visa facilitation measures for Chinese nationals from relevant countries to enhance people-to-people exchange and mutually beneficial cooperation.

It is to be mentioned that recently China implemented a pilot policy that includes visa-free entry for Hungarian tourists and business people.

The announcement was reciprocated positively when Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto also announced that Hungary would issue long-term visas to Chinese citizens visiting the country for investment and business cooperation.

The government of China has lifted social distancing protocols and is now inking visa-free agreements with different countries. In a recent announcement, besides Hungary, citizens from Switzerland, Ireland, Austria, Belgium and Luxembourg have also been allowed visa-free entry to the country.

Not only that, ordinary passport holders from France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain and Malaysia, were also allowed visa-free entry to China effective from December 1, 2023.

