Heading to UK? These official tips can streamline visa processing of UAE residents

DUBAI - A sizeable number of Emiratis head to the United Kingdom for summers and some of them face long delays in visa processing, causing them agony and mental stress.
Considering the same high demand of UK visas, the relevant authority UK Visas and Immigration (UKVI) has encouraged visa seekers to apply for visas three months before they depart.
The good news for holiday goers is that the authority has confirmed the decision waiting time for standard visitor visas to have returned to normal three weeks or 15 working days.
The UKVI has stated that visa seekers would get a decision within three weeks of attending their appointment at the Visa Application Centre (VAC); the standard turnaround time also applies to transit and short-term study visas and is a major relief for the Emiratis heading to the United Kingdom.
The authority has however advised the applicants to ensure that all the relevant documents are attached with the application to expedite the decision-making process.
The citizens of UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar and Saudi Arabia also enjoy the privilege of an Electronic Visa Waiver (EVW) and a statement carried in the Khaleej Times implied that the turnaround time for Priority and Super Priority visas have likewise normalised.
The visa delays interrupted plans of many tourists last year as the higher demand as well as passenger cap imposed by the London Heathrow airport restricted many to their homes in UAE during summers.
As far as the eligibility is concerned, one can visit the UK as a standard visitor for tourism, business, study (courses up to 6 months) and other permitted activities and can can usually stay in the kingdom for up to six months. In case you have to get private medical treatment, you can stay longer.
Another important aspect is that the applicants are not required to book any travel before they apply or before a decision is made on their application. For those who want a refund, the authority has clarified that the money will only be refunded if application processing has not begun.
