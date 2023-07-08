6 die in plane crash: Details inside

WASHINGTON - In a tragic turn of events, 6 people lost their lives when the plane carrying them crashed in the United States.
The accident pertains to a Cessna business jet that crashed near French Valley Airport in Murrieta, California, early Saturday morning.
All six people on board were found dead at the scene, the Riverside County sheriff’s office said but did not reveal the identity of anyone.
According to the details by Federal Aviation Administration, the flight departed Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas and crashed about 65 miles north of San Diego around 4:15 a.m. local time.
The aircraft went down in a field and caused a fire that burned about an acre of vegetation before being contained; investigations have been launched into the incident but some dense fog could have caused the plane to miss the airport’s runway.
The crash is the second deadly accident near the French Valley Airport in less than a week. Earlier on Tuesday, one person was killed and three others were left injured after another Cessna plane that had departed the French Valley Airport crashed.
The Riverside County Fire Department initially confirmed the plane had crashed into the side of a building near the airport. The crash killed 39-year-old Jared Newman and injured his three sons. The crash is also under investigation by the FAA and other associated departments.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on July 08, 2022 (Saturday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.4
|283.15
|Euro
|EUR
|304
|307
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|353
|358
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.5
|77.5
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.5
|74.4
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|195
|198
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|736.73
|744.70
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|213
|216
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.36
|38.75
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.56
|40.95
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.53
|36.88
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.38
|3.49
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.98
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|901.27
|910.27
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.42
|60.02
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.36
|172.35
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.08
|26.38
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|719.48
|727.48
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.38
|77.08
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|205
|207
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.52
|25.82
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|308.92
|311.42
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.95
|8.1
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 207,700 on Saturday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs178,070.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,312 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,482.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 207,700
|PKR 2,360
|Karachi
|PKR 207,700
|PKR 2,360
|Islamabad
|PKR 207,700
|PKR 2,360
|Peshawar
|PKR 207,700
|PKR 2,360
|Quetta
|PKR 207,700
|PKR 2,360
|Sialkot
|PKR 207,700
|PKR 2,360
|Attock
|PKR 207,700
|PKR 2,360
|Gujranwala
|PKR 207,700
|PKR 2,360
|Jehlum
|PKR 207,700
|PKR 2,360
|Multan
|PKR 207,700
|PKR 2,360
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 207,700
|PKR 2,360
|Gujrat
|PKR 207,700
|PKR 2,360
|Nawabshah
|PKR 207,700
|PKR 2,360
|Chakwal
|PKR 207,700
|PKR 2,360
|Hyderabad
|PKR 207,700
|PKR 2,360
|Nowshehra
|PKR 207,700
|PKR 2,360
|Sargodha
|PKR 207,700
|PKR 2,360
|Faisalabad
|PKR 207,700
|PKR 2,360
|Mirpur
|PKR 207,700
|PKR 2,360
