6 die in plane crash: Details inside

WASHINGTON - In a tragic turn of events, 6 people lost their lives when the plane carrying them crashed in the United States.

The accident pertains to a Cessna business jet that crashed near French Valley Airport in Murrieta, California, early Saturday morning.

All six people on board were found dead at the scene, the Riverside County sheriff’s office said but did not reveal the identity of anyone.

According to the details by Federal Aviation Administration, the flight departed Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas and crashed about 65 miles north of San Diego around 4:15 a.m. local time.

The aircraft went down in a field and caused a fire that burned about an acre of vegetation before being contained; investigations have been launched into the incident but some dense fog could have caused the plane to miss the airport’s runway.

The crash is the second deadly accident near the French Valley Airport in less than a week. Earlier on Tuesday, one person was killed and three others were left injured after another Cessna plane that had departed the French Valley Airport crashed.

The Riverside County Fire Department initially confirmed the plane had crashed into the side of a building near the airport. The crash killed 39-year-old Jared Newman and injured his three sons. The crash is also under investigation by the FAA and other associated departments.