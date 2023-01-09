Search

Thailand drops Covid vaccination requirement for tourists in surprise move

Web Desk 06:56 PM | 9 Jan, 2023
Source: https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/thailand-rescinds-entry-requirement-proof-covid-vaccination-minister-2023-01-09/

PATTAYA - In a surprising turn of events, the authorities in Thailand have dropped the restriction of showing Covid vaccination proof for incoming visitors.

Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul stated on Monday that the proof of vaccination was not needed as there was sufficient immunization globally, implying that those who are still not vaccinated against Covid-19 would be granted entry to the tourist hotspot without restriction.

Charnvirakul was of the opinion that requiring visitors to show proof of vaccination was 'cumbersome and inconvenient' and a panel of experts had resolved that it was unnecessary as enough vaccinations had been done globally.

The first flight of Chinese visitors since the Covid-19 pandemic started arrived in Thailand on Monday, carrying an initial group of an expected 3,465 passengers on the first day, Anutin said and added that the country was now expecting 7-10 million Chinese visitors, compared to an earlier estimate of 5 million.

Despite the apparent U-turn on the Covid vaccination proof, the minister clarified that the country will still require foreigners whose next destination is a country requiring a negative pre-entry COVID-19 test to show they have health insurance covering treatment for the disease.

The announcement comes days after Thailand announced that the visitors would be required to show evidence of Covid-19 vaccination. It was also announced that plans were underway to administer free Covid booster shots to the visitors.

Thailand attracts millions of tourists each year due to its serene beaches and attractions for globetrotters; however, there has been a sharp decline in the arrival of travelers in the backdrop of Covid-19 pandemic. 

The latest measures also confirm the resolve by authorities to enhance the revenue lost at the hands of the pandemic.

