Search

Immigration

Birds, not just humans, contribute to PIA's losses in millions: Here's how

Web Desk 11:34 PM | 25 May, 2023
Birds, not just humans, contribute to PIA's losses in millions: Here's how

ISLAMABAD - The downfall of Pakistan International Airlines can be credited to multiple factors from operational inefficiencies to poor service but birds have a role to play as well.

As the national carrier suffers losses to the tune of millions each month, bird strikes contribute a fraction to the equation as well because a plane affected by such an incident needs millions for repair purposes.  

The severity of the crisis can be gauged from the fact that 29 bird hits were reported in the last 5 months at domestic airports alone and when it comes to the ongoing month of May, ten bird strikes have been reported so far.

'Most of the incidents happened at Karachi and Lahore airports,' disclosed the sources.

The strikes damaged seven planes of the carrier. The most recent incident involved Flight PK-310 in which an Airbus-320 flying from Karachi to Quetta was hit by a bird immediately after takeoff; the aircraft was later shifted to the hangar while the passengers were shifted to the lounge who later flew off through an alternative flight.

As per the statistics released officially by the national airline are concerned, 10 bird strike incidents in the ongoing month have been reported at the airports of Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Faisalabad, Sukkur, Quetta, Peshawar, Gilgit, and Multan.

In the ongoing year, 16 birdstrike incidents were reported at Karachi and Lahore airports alone while the carrier's planes were also damaged due to birds in Jeddah and Bahrain. Out of 29 incidents for this year, 22 did not involve any damage to the planes.

The birdstrikes incidents occurred during the approach and landing processes and PIA has to bear heavy losses due to bird strikes as the affected planes are temporarily grounded, Express Tribune reported.

As far as the solution to the problem is concerned, the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) spokesperson said the authority has issued a tender for installing modern bird repellency systems at the major airports of the country, hoping that the installation phase of this system will be completed soon.

The spokesperson noted that bird shooters are deployed on a regular basis during aerial operations at the takeoff and landing points to drive away the birds.

The main reason for the birds' presence is garbage sites near airports, which becomes a threat to the planes taking off and landing despite the fact that awareness campaigns are launched among residents of neighborhoods close to airports. 

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Immigration

This European country has banned short haul flights: Here's the reason!

05:31 PM | 24 May, 2023

'German citizenship in five years': Here’s what new immigration law proposes for immigration

10:29 PM | 23 May, 2023

Which city is Europe's cheapest city to visit? Here's the answer based on actual survey

10:03 PM | 23 May, 2023

PIA grounds seven aircraft with one declared irreparable

09:01 PM | 23 May, 2023

Traveling to Italy? Here's what you need to know about floods affecting the country

09:59 PM | 22 May, 2023

Pakistani Hajj pilgrims to be refunded Rs 55,000: Here’s how to collect the amount

11:35 PM | 20 May, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Birds, not just humans, contribute to PIA's losses in millions: ...

11:34 PM | 25 May, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – 25th May 2023 

09:03 AM | 25 May, 2023

Forex

USD to PKR: Pakistani rupee gains ground against US dollar in interbank

KARACHI – Pakistani rupee started showing signs of recovery on Thursday as it gained over Rs1.18 against the US dollar in the interbank market.

Despite the trading, the local currency appreciated 0.4 percent during the opening hours of trading and was being traded at 285.95.

On Wednesday, the rupee remained largely stable against the greenback and was settled at 287.13.

As the South Asian nation faces looming economic uncertainty, Finance Minister Ishaq Dar ruled out the risk of default as PML-N stalwart assured the business community of tax relief measures in the upcoming budget.

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/25-May-2023/today-s-currency-exchange-rates-in-pakistan-dollar-euro-pound-riyal-rates-on-may-25-2023

Gold & Silver Rate

Today's gold rates in Pakistan – May 25, 2023

KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 237,000 on Thursday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs203,190.   

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs184,290 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 214,950.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 237,000 PKR 2,517
Karachi PKR 237,000 PKR 2,517
Islamabad PKR 237,000 PKR 2,517
Peshawar PKR 237,000 PKR 2,517
Quetta PKR 237,000 PKR 2,517
Sialkot PKR 237,000 PKR 2,517
Attock PKR 237,000 PKR 2,517
Gujranwala PKR 237,000 PKR 2,517
Jehlum PKR 237,000 PKR 2,517
Multan PKR 237,000 PKR 2,517
Bahawalpur PKR 237,000 PKR 2,517
Gujrat PKR 237,000 PKR 2,517
Nawabshah PKR 237,000 PKR 2,517
Chakwal PKR 237,000 PKR 2,517
Hyderabad PKR 237,000 PKR 2,517
Nowshehra PKR 237,000 PKR 2,517
Sargodha PKR 237,000 PKR 2,517
Faisalabad PKR 237,000 PKR 2,517
Mirpur PKR 237,000 PKR 2,517

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Shoaib Hashmi

Profile: Saim Ayub

Profile: Donald Trump

Profile: Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial

Enaam Ahmed: the most successful Asian racing driver ever in the history of Formula motorsport

Justice Musarrat Hilali: Peshawar High Court gets its first-ever female chief Justice

Profile: Brigadier Mustafa Kamal Barki

Profile: Muhammad Qavi Khan

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: