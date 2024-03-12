CM Murad Ali Shah's brother-in-law appointed Sindh chief secretary

KARACHI – The Shehbaz Sharif-led federal government on Tuesday appointed Syed Asif Hyder Shah, a BS-22 officer of the Pakistan Administrative Service (PAS), the new chief secretary of Sindh.
Currently posted secretary at the Climate Change and Environmental Coordination Division, Shah is brother-in-law of Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah.
Sindh CM Spokesperson Abdul Rasheed Channa said Shah joined the Civil Service of Pakistan in 1993 and has served on various important posts such as commissioner for Hyderabad and Karachi, Cabinet Division special secretary, Ministry of Culture federal secretary and Power Division secretary.
“By profession, Shah is a civil engineer. He obtained MBA degree from IBA, Karachi, and did his masters from Harvard University, USA. He also availed a fellowship each from Harvard and Stanford universities,” the spokesperson said.
Channa said the newly-appointed chief secretary possessed exceptional administrative skills and had a proactive approach towards public service delivery.
“His past performance as a commissioner of Hyderabad and Karachi was widely acclaimed by the various segments of society,” he said.
Pakistani rupee remains stable against the US dollar in the open market on March 12, 2024 Tuesday.
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 278.9 for buying and 281.95 for selling.
Euro currently stands at 304.4 for buying and 307.4 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 355 for buying, and 359 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 75.9 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.1.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|278.9
|281.95
|Euro
|EUR
|304.4
|307.4
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|355
|359
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.9
|76.6
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.1
|74.85
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|181
|183
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|743.38
|751.38
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|207
|209.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.9
|39.3
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.02
|41.42
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.74
|36.09
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.10
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|910.17
|919.17
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.64
|60.24
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|172.68
|174.68
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.84
|27.14
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|726.01
|734.01
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.79
|77.49
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.37
|27.67
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|318.8
|321.3
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.9
|8.05
