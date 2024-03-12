CM Murad Ali Shah's brother-in-law appointed Sindh chief secretary

KARACHI – The Shehbaz Sharif-led federal government on Tuesday appointed Syed Asif Hyder Shah, a BS-22 officer of the Pakistan Administrative Service (PAS), the new chief secretary of Sindh.

Currently posted secretary at the Climate Change and Environmental Coordination Division, Shah is brother-in-law of Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah.

Sindh CM Spokesperson Abdul Rasheed Channa said Shah joined the Civil Service of Pakistan in 1993 and has served on various important posts such as commissioner for Hyderabad and Karachi, Cabinet Division special secretary, Ministry of Culture federal secretary and Power Division secretary.

“By profession, Shah is a civil engineer. He obtained MBA degree from IBA, Karachi, and did his masters from Harvard University, USA. He also availed a fellowship each from Harvard and Stanford universities,” the spokesperson said.

Channa said the newly-appointed chief secretary possessed exceptional administrative skills and had a proactive approach towards public service delivery.

“His past performance as a commissioner of Hyderabad and Karachi was widely acclaimed by the various segments of society,” he said.