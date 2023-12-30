Islamabad International Airport now offers free massage chair facility for passengers

ISLAMABAD - Flyers waiting for their aircraft at one of the airports in pakistan can now enjoy the therapy facility and that too without spending a penny.

The Islamabad International Airport now offers free massage chair facility to the flyers as they await their aircraft.

The service is available in domestic and international departure lounges so that the passengers can relax while their departure formalities are sorted out.

The facility is set to assist the elderly and patients who are uncomfortable waiting at the airport while sitting on regular benches or chairs.

The short therapy would help flyers avoid a bit of jet lag, especially for those headed to long distance destinations.

In comparison to the other airports across the world, the Civil Aviation Authority has introduced the service free of cost.

It bears mentioning that the government has already announced to outsource the Islamabad International Airport for 15 years.