China eases visa process for US tourists: Details inside

BEIJING - China has announced to streamline the visa application process for tourists from the United States, making it easier.
The Chinese Embassy in the United States issued a statement stating that prospective tourist visa applicants will no longer be required to furnish air ticket bookings, hotel reservations, or an invitation letter along with their applications.
The new measures are set to take effect from January 1, 2024, according to the official announcement and follow the easing of the visa process for citizens from other countries including France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and Malaysia.
In an earlier announcement, it was confirmed that citizens from these countries can explore China visa-free for up to 15 days, commencing from December 1.
Located in East Asia, China is the world's most populous country, positioned in a vast expanse between the Pacific Ocean and the Himalayas. With a population surpassing 1.4 billion, it stands as a cultural and economic powerhouse.
Annually, China draws in millions of tourists, with arrivals soaring well over 60 million. Among its key cities, Beijing, the capital, showcases iconic landmarks like the Great Wall and the Forbidden City.
Shanghai, a bustling metropolis, dazzles with its futuristic skyline and historical charm along the Bund. Xi'an preserves the ancient wonders of the Terracotta Army, while Chengdu's allure lies in its vibrant culture and, of course, the beloved Giant Panda sanctuaries.
The country's top attractions embody its rich history and natural splendor. The Great Wall of China, winding through varied landscapes, stands as a testament to ancient engineering. The Terracotta Army, an archaeological marvel in Xi'an, mesmerizes visitors with its meticulously crafted statues.
The ethereal karst landscape of Guilin, with its limestone peaks and meandering rivers, presents a breathtaking vista. The serene beauty of West Lake in Hangzhou and the majestic peaks of Huangshan, known as the Yellow Mountains, further illustrate China's diverse and captivating scenery. As a melting pot of tradition and modernity, China offers a multifaceted experience that enthralls travelers from around the globe.
Pakistani currency ended 2023 on positive note against US dollar and other currencies in the open market.
In open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 281.4 for buying and 284.15 for selling on Saturday.
Euro comes down to 309 for buying and 312 for selling. British Pound rate stands at 358 for buying, and 361.5 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED witnessed slight drop and new rate stands at 76.7 whereas the Saudi Riyal comes down to 74.4.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|281.4
|281.4
|Euro
|EUR
|309
|312
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|358
|361.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.7
|77.5
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.4
|75.15
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|190
|191.9
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|749.87
|757.87
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|211
|213
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.64
|40.04
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.82
|42.22
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.1
|36.45
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.4
|3.51
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.45
|1.53
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|917.31
|926.31
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|61.04
|61.64
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|177.84
|179.84
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.7
|28
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|732.58
|740.58
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.73
|78.43
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|211
|213
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|28.26
|28.56
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|329.69
|332.19
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.17
|8.32
KARACHI – Gold prices in Pakistan witnessed downward trend in wake of drop in the international market.
On Saturday, the single tola of 24 Karat gold was available at Rs220,900, and the price for 10-gram gold reached Rs189,386.
Meanwhile, 22 Karat Gold price for today is Rs200,749, 21 karat rate for each tola is Rs191,625 and 18k gold rate stands Rs164,250 for each tola.
Globally, the precious yellow metal continued negative trajectory and reached $2,062.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 220,900
|PKR 2,525
|Karachi
|PKR 220,900
|PKR 2,525
|Islamabad
|PKR 220,900
|PKR 2,525
|Peshawar
|PKR 220,900
|PKR 2,525
|Quetta
|PKR 220,900
|PKR 2,525
|Sialkot
|PKR 220,900
|PKR 2,525
|Attock
|PKR 220,900
|PKR 2,525
|Gujranwala
|PKR 220,900
|PKR 2,525
|Jehlum
|PKR 220,900
|PKR 2,525
|Multan
|PKR 220,900
|PKR 2,525
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 220,900
|PKR 2,525
|Gujrat
|PKR 220,900
|PKR 2,525
|Nawabshah
|PKR 220,900
|PKR 2,525
|Chakwal
|PKR 220,900
|PKR 2,525
|Hyderabad
|PKR 220,900
|PKR 2,525
|Nowshehra
|PKR 220,900
|PKR 2,525
|Sargodha
|PKR 220,900
|PKR 2,525
|Faisalabad
|PKR 220,900
|PKR 2,525
|Mirpur
|PKR 220,900
|PKR 2,525
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.