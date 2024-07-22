Search

Immigration

PIA successfully concludes Hajj operation as pilgrims return home

Web Desk
08:12 PM | 22 Jul, 2024
PIA successfully concludes Hajj operation as pilgrims return home

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) successfully concluded its Hajj operation on Sunday, months after starting the operation, bringing all pilgrims back home.

According to a PIA spokesman, the pre-Hajj operation ran from May 9 to June 11, followed by the post-Hajj operation from June 20 to July 21.

As far as the statistics are concerned, during the post-Hajj phase, PIA operated a total of 143 flights, with 61 flights from Jeddah and 82 from Madinah.

A total of 34,663 pilgrims returned home after performing Hajj on PIA flights. Of these, 19,278 were under the government scheme, 14,754 under the private Hajj scheme, and 631 "Khudams" were blessed with Hajj.

The Chief Executive Officer of PIA lavished praise on the teams involved in the Hajj operation, noting that the mission was accomplished transparently despite challenging conditions. The CEO also praised the efforts of the teams both in Pakistan and Saudi Arabia for their dedication and hard work throughout the operation.

It bears mentioning that while PIA is operating routine flights to and from Pakistan, the government has decided to privatize the carrier for which pre-bidding has been completed.

The federal government has announced that the bidding for the cash-strapped national carrier would take place in August. Currently, the biggest challenge for the airline is to get the ban imposed by Europe on operating flights to European destinations lifted.

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Immigration

08:12 PM | 22 Jul, 2024

PIA successfully concludes Hajj operation as pilgrims return home

04:23 PM | 22 Jul, 2024

Barcelona set to increase cruise tourist tax: Details inside

03:55 PM | 22 Jul, 2024

Chaman border reopens as Pakistan reverses visa policy

10:07 AM | 22 Jul, 2024

Bali to abolish visa on arrival fee but for this country

09:04 PM | 20 Jul, 2024

Dubai airport returns to normalcy as global flight disruption ...

08:52 PM | 20 Jul, 2024

Kuwait revising rules for hiring foreign workers: Details inside

Immigration

08:44 PM | 20 Jul, 2024

UK likely to admit 60,000 illegal immigrants as new regime takes ...

08:32 PM | 20 Jul, 2024

Europe's flight ban against Pakistan to be reviewed in November

Advertisement

Latest

08:36 PM | 22 Jul, 2024

Miss Universe Pakistan 2024 Noor Xarmina shares how she wants to change Pakistan

Gold & Silver

03:17 PM | 22 Jul, 2024

Gold prices move up in Pakistan; check latest rates

Forex

Currency Rates Today - Pakistani Rupee to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, Riyal - 22 July 2024

Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on July 22, 2024 (Monday) in open market.

USD to PKR Rate Today

US dollar was being quoted at 279.15 for buying and 280.85 for selling. Euro's buying rate remains stable at 301.25 and selling rate is 303.25.

British Pound rate is 354.75 for buying, and 358.25 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 76.4 and Saudi Riyal lowered to 73.60.

Currency Rates Today

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 279.15 280.85
Euro EUR 301.25 303.25
UK Pound Sterling GBP 354.75 358.25
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.40 77.15
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.60 74.32
Australian Dollar AUD 184.75 186.55
Bahrain Dinar BHD 741.15 749.15
Canadian Dollar CAD 203.50 205.50
China Yuan CNY 38.35 38.75
Danish Krone DKK 40.05 40.45
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.70 36.05
Indian Rupee INR 36.05 36.05
Japanese Yen JPY 1.91 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 908.25 917.35
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.95 59.75
New Zealand Dollar NZD 169.24 171.24
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.04 26.34
Omani Riyal OMR 722.87 730.89
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.39 77.09
Singapore Dollar SGD 202.00 204.00
Swedish Korona SEK 26.40 26.70
Swiss Franc CHF 309.05 311.55
Thai Bhat THB 7.50 7.65

Horoscope

09:59 PM | 28 Jun, 2024

IHC dismisses petition in Tyrian White case as intrusion into Imran Khan's affairs

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan's 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi ...

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: