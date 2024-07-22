Search

Miss Universe Pakistan 2024 Noor Xarmina shares how she wants to change Pakistan

08:36 PM | 22 Jul, 2024
Miss Universe Pakistan 2024 Noor Xarmina shares how she wants to change Pakistan
Pakistani actor Noor Xarmina has been named 'Miss Universe Pakistan 2024' and will represent Pakistan at the 73rd Miss Universe pageant in November this year. The announcement was made in a video posted on the official Miss Universe YouTube channel on Saturday.

The 29-year-old venture capitalist-turned-actor, who has studied biology and business, is from Islamabad and recently returned to Pakistan. In the video, Xarmina expressed her desire to bring about a "positive change" in her home country.

"I want to be an agent for positive change in two respects. The first is for our country. Pakistan is scarcely represented internationally across so many industries and I want to enhance our representation on an international stage," Xarmina said. "In the second respect, I want to have change for women in our country. Pakistan needs strong female leaders that can mobilize its women and empower them to create positive change in society."

When asked if Pakistan would support Xarmina’s participation in international beauty pageants, Pakistani Information Minister Ataullah Tarar said a discussion could be held if she has contributed to projecting Pakistan’s positive image. "I do not know about that woman, what background she has and what professional achievements she has before this, they can be looked into. If she has played her role for Pakistan’s image, Pakistan’s soft image, and Pakistan’s development, then discussion can be held on this," he told reporters in Islamabad on Sunday.

Tarar also mentioned that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif recently invited Naila Kiyani, a UAE-based Pakistani mountaineer, to appreciate her achievements. "So, we definitely believe that whatever achievement one has, it should be recognized," he added.

Last year, Erica Rabin became the first Pakistani woman to be crowned Miss Universe Pakistan. Prior to that, no woman from Muslim-majority Pakistan had ever participated in the Miss Universe pageant. Miss Universe Pakistan is a national beauty pageant franchise organized by the Yugen Group of Dubai to select a representative from Pakistan for the Miss Universe pageant.

