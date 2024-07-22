Search

Pakistan

Turkmenistan foreign minister arrives in Islamabad on 2-day visit

22 Jul, 2024
Turkmenistan foreign minister arrives in Islamabad on 2-day visit
Source: File photo

Turkmenistan's Foreign Minister Rasit Meredow arrived in Pakistan on Monday for a two-day visit, according to the Pakistani foreign office.

This visit comes amid Islamabad’s efforts to boost trade with Central Asian states. Pakistan aims to leverage its strategic geopolitical position to become a key trade and transit hub connecting the landlocked Central Asian republics with the rest of the world.

In recent months, there has been an increase in visits, investment talks, and economic activity between Pakistan and Central Asian states, including meetings with leaders from Uzbekistan and Azerbaijan.

Upon his arrival in Islamabad, FM Meredow was warmly welcomed by Pakistan’s Minister for Industries and Production, Rana Tanveer Hussain, as stated by the Pakistani foreign office.

"Foreign Minister Meredov will hold extensive talks with Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar and call on the Pakistani leadership," the foreign office said in a statement.

The discussions will cover all aspects of bilateral relations as well as regional and global developments, according to Pakistani officials.

Located in a landlocked but resource-rich region, Central Asian countries need better access to regional markets including Pakistan, China, India, and the countries of West Asia. Islamabad is seeking to bolster trade and investment relations with allies to stabilize its fragile $350 billion economy, which is facing an acute balance of payment crisis amid soaring inflation and surging external debt.

The China-Pakistan Economic Corridor project, under which Beijing has pledged around $65 billion in energy, infrastructure, and other projects in Pakistan, also presents a strategic opportunity for Central Asian states to transport their goods more easily to regional and global markets.

